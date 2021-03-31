Sports

‘Gusau remains suspended as AFN president’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria has reaffirmed the suspension of Ibrahim Gusau as its president following the appeal lodged at the Supreme Court by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development over the reliefs got by its suspended president at the Appeal Court.

In a statement signed by Prince Adisa Beyioku, the AFN Secretary General, the injunction pending appeal lodged by the FMYSD has made unenforceable the reliefs got by Engr Gusau at the Appeal Court until the determination of the case at the apex court.

“Our attention has been drawn to a news report in a national daily purportedly threatening to drag the organisers of the Making of Champions Grand Prix to court for an imaginary contempt of court,” the statement said. “The AFN under the leadership of acting President, Olamide George, wishes to state unequivocally that Gusau has been suspended as president of the federation following the appeal filed by the FMYSD at the Supreme Court over the judgement our now suspended president got first at the High Court and later at the Appeal Court. “The AFN is aware that the reliefs got by Engr Gusau was declarative but this has been restrained by the injunction pending appeal lodged by the FMYSD.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

UK trained coach: My age added advantage as a youth coach

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nilayo FC Technical Adviser, Eboboritse Uwejamomere, has revealed that his age will give him an edge in handling any of the age-grade teams in the country.   Speaking during an interview season monitored by our correspondent, the United Kingdomtrained coach, said he will be glad to work with players within the ages of 16 and […]
Sports

NBA, NHL delay games as COVID-19 once again threatens professional sport

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed three more games and the National Hockey League (NHL) once again pushed back the Dallas Stars’ season opener, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases that has put professional sport on notice in North America. Two games between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards set for Sunday and Monday […]
Sports

Enyimba return after slim loss in South Africa

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champion, Enyimba, will this weekend return to domestic football after losing their last game on the continent by a slim margin. The country’s only surviving club on the continent was on the verge of securing a draw in the game against South Africa Orlando Pirates after captain Austin Oladapo had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica