Gusau To Eagles: Go for victory against Costa Rica

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has told the Super Eagles to go for victory as the team is set to take on World Cup-bound Costa Rica in a friendly game in San Jose in the early hours of Thursday.

The President made the call on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in Nigeria) shortly after the team’s lunch at the Intercontinental Hotel in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Gusau, who spoke through the leader of delegation and NFF Executive Committee Member, Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi, further called on the Super Eagles to be worthy ambassadors of the nation as he vowed that the NFF Executive Committee under his watch will not relent in its quest to reposition Nigeria football.

“I am delivering this goodwill message on behalf of the NFF President. Mr. President is wishing the team the best of luck in tomorrow’s game against Costa Rica.

“It is pertinent for you to note that Nigerians are result-oriented and they want the team to always have a good outing in every match, friendly or competitive.

“It is a friendly game but at the same time, we want to win.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will battle the World Cup-bound Los Ticos at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose as from 8pm local time on Wednesday (3am Thursday in Nigeria).

 

