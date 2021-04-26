Reporter

Sports

‘Enyimba ready for CAF Confed Cup challenge’

Coach of Nigeria’s Enyimba FC Fatai Osho has stated that the People’s Elephants will be ready for the intense battle of safely navigating their way through the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after they were drawn in group A alongside Entif Setif of Algeria, Orlando Pirates of South African and Libya’s Ahly Benghazi […]
Sports

Tiger Woods was found unconscious by passerby after SUV crash, affidavit says

• Authorities have not previously said Woods was unconscious • Woods unable to remember driving on day of crash, police say A man found Tiger Woods unconscious in a mangled SUV after the golf star crashed the vehicle in Southern California, authorities said in court documents obtained Friday. The man, who lives near the site in Rolling […]
Sports

Abuja hosts CBN Tennis classic

The 42nd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Open Tennis Championship will take place between November 6 and 14, in Abuja. The annual hardcourt event is a convergence of the best tennis stars in the country who will compete in the men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, wheelchair men’s singles, and […]

