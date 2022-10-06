Gusau’s election: Calm returns to NFF secretariat in Abuja

Normalcy seems to have returned to the Nigeria Football Federation headquarters with the emergence of Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau as the body’s President. When our correspondent visited the secretariat, he discovered that members of staff who had hitherto wore long faces were seen looking relaxed and mixing freely. Some of the staff who spoke to us on condition of anonymity said they were happy with the election of Gusau who they believe has a human face. “He is a listening and coolheaded personality that can return the federation to its past glorious heights,” a member of staff said. He explained that the players, staff and other stakeholders will begin to enjoy all the welfare packages they were denied under the Amaju Pinnick board.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...