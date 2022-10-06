Sports

Gusau’s election: Calm returns to NFF secretariat in Abuja

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Normalcy seems to have returned to the Nigeria Football Federation headquarters with the emergence of Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau as the body’s President. When our correspondent visited the secretariat, he discovered that members of staff who had hitherto wore long faces were seen looking relaxed and mixing freely. Some of the staff who spoke to us on condition of anonymity said they were happy with the election of Gusau who they believe has a human face. “He is a listening and coolheaded personality that can return the federation to its past glorious heights,” a member of staff said. He explained that the players, staff and other stakeholders will begin to enjoy all the welfare packages they were denied under the Amaju Pinnick board.

 

Our Reporters

Sports

N50m jerseys deal with Bendel Insurance excites Sterling Bank

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc and Bendel Insurance FC of Benin have made history with the largest shirt sponsorship deal in Nigerian club football history with the unveiling of its N50million sponsorship deal of the club’s home and away jerseys for the 2021/2022 Nigerian Premier Football League season. The sponsorship deal: the first of its kind in […]
Sports

Dybala to leave Juve after contract not renewed

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paulo Dybala will leave Juventus at the end of the season after the Serie A club confirmed on Monday that it would not renew the Argentine’s contract which expires in the summer. Juve CEO Maurizio Arrivabene brought to an end months of speculation when he said that the club had made no offer to […]
Sports

National Sports Commission returns soon, says Dare

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has given hope of the return of the National Sports Commission after revealing that the bill already passed the second reading at the National Assembly. The NSC was abolished in the year 2016 by the former minister, Solomon Dalung, who said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government […]

