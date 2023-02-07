GUU lifts 100 undergraduates’ education with N800m scholarship

It was excitement galore at Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Abia State for no fewer than 100 undergraduates as the Chancellor of the university, Prof Gregory Ibe, under the auspices of his Foundation, the Gregory Iyke Foundation, offered scholarships to the students in different fields of study. Currently, over 500 undergraduates are beneficiaries of the Gregory Ibe scholarship scheme irrespective of their state of origin, background or religion.

The atmosphere was expectedly electrified as both the students and their parents/guardians were full of praises to the Foundation as the university rolled out the scholarships which has become an annual event. According to the Acting Vice- Chancellor, Prof Augustine Uwakwe, the Gregory Iyke Foundation has from inception and before the establishment of the university been actively involved in granting scholarships to deserving students of Igbo land and beyond. Prof Gregory Scholarship Scheme, he explained “cuts across various disciplines such as Engineering, Medicine, Environmental Sciences, Social and Management Sciences, Humanity, Pharmacy, Education and Law,” adding that it is also noteworthy to note that the scholarship scheme is not limited to undergraduates.

He stated: “It is, therefore, very germane to state that this scholarship scheme has contributed immensely and still contributing to human capacity development, as well as developing relevant manpower and expertise in critical areas of development of Abia State in particular, and the country at large.

“Each of the scholarships is worth N8 million, meaning that a total of N800 million is budgeted for the beneficiaries by the outstanding philanthropist. The scholarships cut across all political divides.” The Vice-Chancellor, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the gesture for selfdevelopment, emancipation and societal development.

In his remarks, the Director- General of Professor Gregory Ibe Campaign Council, Mr Longman Emeka Nwachukwu, said the gesture was a great opportunity for the students to attain great heights in the society, even as he challenged them to reciprocate the gesture by “multiplying the favour for the benefit of humanity.” Addressing journalists, Professor Gregory Ibe, the Chancellor of the university and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, pointed out that the gesture was borne out of the desire to develop the society through a stronger human capital.

