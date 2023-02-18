Guyana collaborates with Nigerian universities on technology, science, others

The Guyanan ambassador promoting investment and tourism in Africa, His Excellency, Dr. Levi Odoe, has called on Nigerian universities to explore the possibility of collaborating with universities in the Caribbean and South America. He stated this in Abuja when the University of Mkar in Benue State represented by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Zachary’s Gundu, and the Guyana Institute of Technology, represented by the ambassador, agreed to collaborate for effective educational development. Odoe said they have identified the urgent need for such collaboration because they have found out that comparative education is key, especially the among the people. According to the envoy, “There are so many Nigerians that travel to the US, Canada and other European countries to study. But they have not quite explored other places like the Caribbean and South America.

