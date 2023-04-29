News

Gwadabe Symbol Of Good Leadership And Values – Buhari

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of the former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, as a loss of a personality with the symbol of good leadership and values.

President Muhammadu Buhari, said while condoling the family of the late All Progressives Congress (APC) pillar that the loss was personally to his family and the Nation, and the ruling APC.

Represented by a delegation led by Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Minister of Defence, President Buhari told the family that he shared their sadness and that his thoughts and prayers are with them during this period of mourning.

He said the late APC stateman was a “symbol of selfless leadership and a life committed to values.

“His simplicity and humility are worthy examples for all,” adding that “the strength and resilience he showed supporting me and the party are a source of inspiration to future generations of politicians. May his soul rest in peace.”

All 12 children of the deceased and their mother, Hajiya Amina were greeted by the delegation, and prayers were said for the eternal repose of their father, for a successful end of the tenure of the President, and for peace and stability in the country.

A friend of the deceased, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura, one-time Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development who spoke on behalf of the bereaved family commended the President for his keeping in touch with supporters and admirers.

They wished him good health and a fulfilling end to his two-term tenure.

The delegation included the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu and the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

NDLEA: Drug responsible for surge in violent crime in Nigeria

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has blamed the rising cases of violent crimes in the country on the intake of narcotics by youths. The Ondo State Commandant of the law enforcement agency, Mumini Kayode Raji, blamed the greater percentage of crimes in the state and across the country on drug abuse, saying all […]
News Top Stories

SAN sues AGF, NJC, NASS over judges’ salaries

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA

A SeniorAdvocateof Nigeria, Sebastine Hon, has filed a suit against the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF); National Judicial Council (NJC) and National Assembly (NASS) over poor wages being paid to judges.   Hon is praying a Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the trio, alongside the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), […]
News Top Stories

GMD, NARD, NIMR TO FG: Procure COVID-19 vaccines that can be easily preserved

Posted on Author Isioma Madike, Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

…Nigeria’s poor electricity, major challenge to storage With the development of vaccines and its ongoing administration in certain parts of the world, the hope is that the COVID-19 pandemic would be decisively contained in a short period of time. This expectation, according to some medical experts, might not materialise in Nigeria given its likely incapacity […]

Leave a Comment