Gwadabe Symbol Of Good Leadership And Values – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of the former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, as a loss of a personality with the symbol of good leadership and values.

President Muhammadu Buhari, said while condoling the family of the late All Progressives Congress (APC) pillar that the loss was personally to his family and the Nation, and the ruling APC.

Represented by a delegation led by Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Minister of Defence, President Buhari told the family that he shared their sadness and that his thoughts and prayers are with them during this period of mourning.

He said the late APC stateman was a “symbol of selfless leadership and a life committed to values.

“His simplicity and humility are worthy examples for all,” adding that “the strength and resilience he showed supporting me and the party are a source of inspiration to future generations of politicians. May his soul rest in peace.”

All 12 children of the deceased and their mother, Hajiya Amina were greeted by the delegation, and prayers were said for the eternal repose of their father, for a successful end of the tenure of the President, and for peace and stability in the country.

A friend of the deceased, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura, one-time Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development who spoke on behalf of the bereaved family commended the President for his keeping in touch with supporters and admirers.

They wished him good health and a fulfilling end to his two-term tenure.

The delegation included the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) Garba Shehu and the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar.