GWI inducts Tito Da.Fire as Patron

The dust is yet to settle on the latest feather on Jedidiah Uduak Peters’ recent induction by the Recording Academy class of 2022 by Grammy Awards Producers for his professional strides in music.

The humble silent achiever with a heart filled with compassion and every other component of making the world a better place for as many people as he comes across has just been inducted by Godswives International, GWI, as a patron.

The organisation, which is an NGO solely set up to cater for the welfare and needs of vulnerable widows who are most often neglected after the demise of their husbands, is glad to have the talented artist as their patron after Uti Nwachukwu, the well-known actor and events compere.

The NGO is the initiative of Ayaba Ayo Yemisi Jaiyeola, who herself has been widowed since 2008. She understands the enormity of the plight of this special group of women whom society banishes to their fate immediately after their partners bid the world goodbye.

In his inaugural speech, Tito said: “No show of love, help, acceptance and care can be considered too much for the widows; having a mother that lost her husband in 2002 is all it takes for me to easily relate with and appreciate the enormity of the work at hand with GWI.”

The music artist, Tito Da.Fire as Patron for the NGO filled with mothers; the most precious living jewels, it is a welcoming development.

Tito Da.Fire’s acceptance of the huge honour that comes with responsibility and dedication was so natural that the artist totally felt at home and peace with the organisation as he had so much fun during the cause of his induction.

 

