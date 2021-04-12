Business

GWP: AIICO Insurance posts N62bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

AIICO Insurance Plc has recorded a rise in gross written premium as it grew by 23.6 per cent Year on Year to N62.0 billion in FY’20 as against N50.1 billion in FY’19.

 

The underwriting firm in its audited report for year ended December 31, 2020, attributed the positive result to its investment in agency force, increased focus on partnerships and better relationship with corporates.

 

AIICO, however, reported underwriting loss of N36.3 billion against N7.7 billion FY’19, as a result of reserving requirements for new policies underwritten in the life business in 2020; and changes in actuarial reserves in the life business for policies written in 2020 and prior years. There were significant movements in investment yields which affected the value of liabilities and assets in its Life business, it explained adding that on the short and long ends of the yield curve, yields declined by about 7.7 per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively in 2020. The effects of these changes are reflected in the change in life and annuity funds, as well as fair value gains or losses on the income statement. “In addition, changing client preferences mean that there has been a change in our retail product mix. Some of these products require higher reserving requirements which results in an increase in our liabilities, thereby reducing reported underwriting profits.

 

“Underwriting performance in the general business also declined due to increased claims in our fire (due largely to the civil unrest across the country) and special oil lines while Investment income grew by 13.1 per cent y-o-y to N11.7 billion in FY’20 (FY 2019: N10.4 billion) from increased assets under management. Profit before tax from continuing operations declined by 22.6 per cent Year on Year, y-o-y to N4.6 billion in FY’20 against N6.0 billion in FY’19.

 

“This was largely due to the lower-than-expected profits in our Life business as a result of higher-than-expected reserving requirements/low yields. However, our General Insurance and Wealth Management businesses increased their contribution to profits.

 

Profit after tax from continuing operations declined by 12.9 per cent y-o-y to N5.0 billion in FY’20 (FY’19: N5.7 billion and profit for the year declined 11.1 per cent yo- y to N5.2 billion in FY’20 (FY 2019: N5.9 billion,” AIICO said.

 

Other highlights showed that total assets increased by 52.4 per cent to N243.1 billion in FY’20 (FY 2019: N159.5 billion, Total liabilities grew by 59.6 per cent to N208.4 billion in FY’20 (FY’19: N130.6 billion while Total equity increased by 19.9 per cent to N34.7 billion in FY’20 (FY 2019: N28.9 billion).

 

Commenting on the results, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The pandemic caused fundamental assumptions about the global marketplace to be questioned and led to a global economic upheaval.

 

“The Nigerian economy slipped into its second recession in five years, with the business environment further impacted by incidents of civil unrest. Despite these unprecedented macroeconomic disruptions, AIICO grew its total assets by 52.5 per cent in the year under review.

 

“We delivered sound results having taken decisive early actions to protect our workforce, improve our financial strength, streamline operations and reinforce our distribution strategy.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Customs incurs N5.8bn judgment debt over illegal operation

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

    The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has incurred N3.82 billion and $4.95million (about N2 billion) judgment debts.   A total of N5.8 billion This is as the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld N3.82 billion and $4.95 million monetary judgment against the Nigerian Customs Service Board (NCSB) and its Chairman by a Federal High […]
Business

Pay-Per-View: The Misunderstood Model

Posted on Author By Ikenna Adizua

Pay-Per-View: The Misunderstood Model By Ikenna Adizua At about midday on 11 July, a friend sent to me-by WhatsApp-a video clip showing Mr. Babatunde Irukera, Chief Executive of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).   His reason for sending the clip to me was to show I was wrong the last time we […]
Business

Regency Alliance targets N4.28bn gross premium

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc has projected to achieve N4.279 billion gross premium income for the fourth quarter ending December 2020. In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the insurance firm also projected N730.716 million as profit after tax and N859.665 million as profit before tax for the period. Regency Alliance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica