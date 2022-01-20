Sports

Gyan tips Eagles for AFCON trophy

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan believes Nigeria are capable of being champions in Cameroon, having won the three-time champions’ first two games at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria silence Mohamed Salah as they beat Egypt 1-0 in their first win and then made light work to Sudan to secure qualification to the knockout stage with a game to spare. “Yes, as of today, Nigeria stands out as the team with the will to conquer all oppositions going by what happened in the match against Egypt,” Gyan told SuperSport.

“Every other potential winner of the tournament seems to be playing with too much caution and this explains why most of the matches haven’t been impressive. “But when you look at Nigeria, they showed the character of a potential champion considering the way they dominated Egypt all through the 90 minutes. “Nigeria deserved to score more goals in the match [against Egypt], but they were unlucky in the final cut. This was a team that had its pre-tournament challenge as they were unable to have some of their best forwards [Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and Emmanuel Dennis] for the tournament and playing a strong team like Egypt in the opening match was an acid test and they excelled.”

 

