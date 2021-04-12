News

Gyang condemns killing of 8 miners in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS Comment(0)

The senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Istifanus Dung Gyang, has condemned unequivocally the dastardly attack and killing of eight miners by assailants at Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State last Friday.

 

Gyang in a statement signed in Jos by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, expressed sadness that people in Plateau North were repeatedly being hunted, ambushed and killed without any decisive action.

 

The senator empathised with the families of the victims and Kuru community over this unwarranted attack on peace loving and hardworking citizens, strug  gling to make a living.

 

The senator lamented that the persons responsible for the repeated ambush and killing of people going about their lawful quest for livelihood were not unknown to security agencies.

 

He charged the government through the security agencies to rise and take full responsibility for the safety and protection of law abiding citizens from terrorists, bandits and killer herdsmen across the nation, Plateau North in particular.

 

It will be recalled that no fewer than eight miners were reportedly killed when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a mining site behind Cabitex Company in Kuru community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

 

New Telegraph gathered that the incident, which occurred at about 9pm on Friday, left eight persons dead, three women and five men.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Imo Assembly probes sacked Speaker over alleged financial impropriety

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Imo House of Assembly yesterday adopted a motion calling for the probe of the financial activities of the Assembly under the leadership of the impeached Speaker Chiji Collins (APC Isiala Mbano). The motion which was sponsored by Ekene Nnodumele (APC Orsu) stated that there should be a painstaking investigation into the allegation of financial […]
News

‘Onipokia stool remains vacant, we didn’t congratulate new monarch’

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Dodo Ruling House in Ipokia Local Government Ogun State has denied congratulating the newly installed Oba Yisa Olaniyan over his ascension to the throne. According to the Secretary of the Dodo Ruling House, Ruth Okeleye, the head of the royal family, Chief Obanla Oteni, has denied congratulating Oba Olaniyan, saying that the case over […]
News

Okowa backs agitation for 100% control of derivation funds

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged oil producing communities in the state to clamour for full control of derivation funds, instead of the meagre 13 per cent that is being shared to Niger Delta states.   The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, said the governor wished that the agitation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica