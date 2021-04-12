Gyang condemns killing of 8 miners in Plateau

The senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Istifanus Dung Gyang, has condemned unequivocally the dastardly attack and killing of eight miners by assailants at Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State last Friday.

Gyang in a statement signed in Jos by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, expressed sadness that people in Plateau North were repeatedly being hunted, ambushed and killed without any decisive action.

The senator empathised with the families of the victims and Kuru community over this unwarranted attack on peace loving and hardworking citizens, strug gling to make a living.

The senator lamented that the persons responsible for the repeated ambush and killing of people going about their lawful quest for livelihood were not unknown to security agencies.

He charged the government through the security agencies to rise and take full responsibility for the safety and protection of law abiding citizens from terrorists, bandits and killer herdsmen across the nation, Plateau North in particular.

It will be recalled that no fewer than eight miners were reportedly killed when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a mining site behind Cabitex Company in Kuru community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident, which occurred at about 9pm on Friday, left eight persons dead, three women and five men.

