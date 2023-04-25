Gyang Condemns Resurgence Of Terror Attacks

The Senate Committee on Defence Deputy Chairman Istifanus Gyang has expressed concerns over the resurgence of banditry leading to the killing of innocent people in Plateau State.

The senator representing Plateau North expressed grief over Sunday’s killing of innocent citizens in Wereng, Rawuru and Heipang in the Riyom, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas. Gyang, who commiserate with the grieving communities, appealed to law enforcement to go after the attackers.

At least six persons were on Monday confirmed dead after terrorists attacked two separate communities. In a statement by his Senior Legislative Aide Daniel Dem, the legislator said: “Senator ID Gyang has noted with a heart full of grief, the resurgence of attacks by bandits on peace-loving communities and law-abiding citizens of Plateau State with particular reference to Wereng in Riyom LG, Raw- uru and Heipang in Barkin Ladi LG and Murish in Mangu Local Government Areas.

“Senator Gyang commiserates with the grieving families and communities over the lives claimed by the brutal bandit killings.”