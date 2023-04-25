News

Gyang Condemns Resurgence Of Terror Attacks

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Senate Committee on Defence Deputy Chairman Istifanus Gyang has expressed concerns over the resurgence of banditry leading to the killing of innocent people in Plateau State.

The senator representing Plateau North expressed grief over Sunday’s killing of innocent citizens in Wereng, Rawuru and Heipang in the Riyom, Barkin-Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas. Gyang, who commiserate with the grieving communities, appealed to law enforcement to go after the attackers.

At least six persons were on Monday confirmed dead after terrorists attacked two separate communities. In a statement by his Senior Legislative Aide Daniel Dem, the legislator said: “Senator ID Gyang has noted with a heart full of grief, the resurgence of attacks by bandits on peace-loving communities and law-abiding citizens of Plateau State with particular reference to Wereng in Riyom LG, Raw- uru and Heipang in Barkin Ladi LG and Murish in Mangu Local Government Areas.

“Senator Gyang commiserates with the grieving families and communities over the lives claimed by the brutal bandit killings.”

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ejiofor, Ogedengbe task FG on cushioning effect of suffering, reconciling Nigerians

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

After days of passive Yuletide celebrations occasioned by adherence to COVID-19 protocols and economy-induced low disposable income, former Director with the Department of State Service (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, looks forward to the New Year with a fresh start and renewed hope. Ejiofor, while presenting his expectations for the New Year, advised the government to think […]
News

Tiv-Jukun crisis: Court summons Taraba gov, Justice, others over probe panel

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, a former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Kumai Aka’ahs (rtd) and heads of security agencies in the country, to appear before it in respect of the ethnic clashes in Taraba State. The trial judge, Justice A. R. Mohammed, […]
News

Soludo promises to tackle crime

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Following yesterday’s attack on a police station by hoodlums, Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has promised that his government will battle criminals. Soludo said: “On the 17th of March 2022, eight local governments were literally under siege, taken over by criminals and hoodlums in the various camps set up in local governments. “But by the […]

Leave a Comment