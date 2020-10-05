Gyang: I can’t be stigmatised me over killings in Plateau North

The senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang, has described attacks on his person by a faceless group for condemning the murder of a traditional ruler in his constituency as futile, saying he cannot be stigmatised for cheap political reasons.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon. Musa Ashoms, the senator said he can’t be stigmatised as he was well known as a peace promoter and peace builder, adding that sentiment and prejudice can’t work against him.

The statement was reacting to accusation by Rev Dachomo Pam of Coalition of Plateau Peace Practitioners Forum (COPEPF), which condemed him for accusing criminals over the killing of the slained District Head of Foron District, late Da Bulus Chuwang Jang.

The statement reads in part: “Sponsors of the ‘Abuja’ released statement came up with the same old anti-Plateau narrative and strategy of stigmatising and labeling anyone as tribalist and enemy of peace, who voices out the pains and trauma of victims of sustained attacks, killings, displacement and denial of return to ancestral homes and access to farmlands in Plateau State.

This is what the current attempt by the senator’s traducers intended to portray to the nation, in so doing, diminish his rising profile, which is a threat to their political game plan.

“Unfortunately, you can’t stigmatise Senator Gyang as he is well known as a peace promoter and peace builder. Sentiment and prejudice can’t work against Senator Gyang, rather, it belies the reality of who he is and what he stands for

