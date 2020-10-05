News

Gyang: I can’t be stigmatised me over killings in Plateau North

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

The senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang, has described attacks on his person by a faceless group for condemning the murder of a traditional ruler in his constituency as futile, saying he cannot be stigmatised for cheap political reasons.

 

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon. Musa Ashoms, the senator said he can’t be stigmatised as he was well known as a peace promoter and peace builder, adding that sentiment and prejudice can’t work against him.

 

The statement was reacting to accusation by Rev Dachomo Pam of Coalition of Plateau Peace Practitioners Forum (COPEPF), which condemed him for accusing criminals over the killing of the slained District Head of Foron District, late Da Bulus Chuwang Jang.

 

The statement reads in part: “Sponsors of the ‘Abuja’ released statement came up with the same old anti-Plateau narrative and strategy of stigmatising and labeling anyone as tribalist and enemy of peace, who voices out the pains and trauma of victims of sustained attacks, killings, displacement and denial of return to ancestral homes and access to farmlands in Plateau State.

 

This is what the current attempt by the senator’s traducers intended to portray to the nation, in so doing, diminish his rising profile, which is a threat to their political game plan.

 

“Unfortunately, you can’t stigmatise Senator Gyang as he is well known as a peace promoter and peace builder. Sentiment and prejudice can’t work against Senator Gyang, rather, it belies the reality of who he is and what he stands for

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Alleged N248m fraud: Nasarawa Assembly to appeal judgement

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon.Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has said that the House would appeal the judgement nullifying the indictment of the former Secretary to the Government of the state (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani over alleged N248.5 million unaccounted funds for school projects in the state.   He made this known on […]
News

Zamfara Gov, presents gold bars to Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has presented some gold bars and other precious stones to President Muhammadu Buhari. The presentation was done at the residence of President Buhari on Monday night, reports AIT. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK […]
News

Rebuild Nigeria Group hosts Valentine Ozigbo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A leading Anambra gubernatorial aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, last Sunday, July 5, hosted a consultative meeting with members of Rebuild Nigeria Initiative, a political group known for its massive grassroots structure in all 21 local government areas of Anambra State. The meeting was held at the residence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: