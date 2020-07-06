News

Gyang lauds Buhari for appointing Yakubu Pam NCPC Executive Sec

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

A senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang, yesterday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Reverend Yakubu Pam as executive secretary, Nigerian Christians Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

 

Gyang, the Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, in a statement issued in Jos by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon. Musa Ashoms, said the appointment was well deserved.

 

The lawmaker described Pam as a Christian leader that had the requisite capacity, passion, comportment and versatility, following his prolonged leadership experience in the church and related fields to effectively deliver on the mandate of the office.

 

“Senator Gyang and the good people of Plateau North join other Nigerians to pray and wish Reverend Pam a successful and Holy Spirit-guided tenure. Until his appointment, Pam was the Chairman, Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Board. The cleric had held many leadership positions in the church, including chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of Northern Nigeria (which includes the 19 Northern States and Abuja), from 2016 to date, vice-president, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), 2013 to date and district superintendent, Jos mainland of the Assemblies of God in Nigeria, 2010 to date.

 

He also served as chairman, Plateau State Inter- Religious Council and chairman, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Committee, Plateau State.

