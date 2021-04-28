Gyang partners PSN to sponsor bills

The Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly Senator Istifanus Gyang has expressed his readiness to partner with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) to sponsor bills that will improve the practice of of the profession in Nigeria.

Senator Gyang, who is also the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence, stated this during the inauguration of the Chairman Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Plateau State Chapter Pharm. (Mrs). Kaneng Pam and other officials, which held at ECWA Headquarters Hall in Jos.

Gyang, represented by his Senior Legislative Aide Hon. Daniel Dem, urged the Plateau chapter of the Society to brainstorm and submit bills that need legislative intervention that will improve pharmaceutical practice in the country.

He said his doors are widely open to collaborate with the PSN in the state.

He commended the contributions of the Pharmaceutical Society to the advancement of the healthcare profession in particular and the wellbeing and happiness of Nigerians in general.

The newly inaugurated Chairman of the PSN Plateau Chapter Pharm. Mrs. Kenang Pam in her acceptance speech pledged to justify the confidence reposed on her.

She said her administration will follow up to the implementation of the pharmaceutical care documents for hospital and community pharmacy practice with view to guarantee ultimate job satisfaction for pharmacists at all levels.

Pharm. Dr. Maxwell Dapar Vice Chairman, Pharm. Bot Kim Jerry Secretary General, Pharm. Joshua A. Davuruk Assistant Sec. General and Pharm. Dangyang Pam Bwede Financial Secretary. Others are Pharm. Mrs.Vivien Ukungo Fazing Treasurer, Pharm. Mrs. Amaike Blessing Welfare Secretary and Pharm. Azai Jude Shagan Public Relations Officer.

