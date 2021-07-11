Gyang to Church: Pray for soldiers in war front to succeed

Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang has urged the Church to continue to pray for the Nigerian soldiers deployed to war front to succeed in discharging their constitutional responsibility of securing the citizens.

Sen. Gyang who is also the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence stated this on Saturday in Jos during the funeral of former Director of Military Intelligence Nigerian Army, Late Maj. Gen. Dung Mwanta Chong, at the Living Faith Church, Bukuru Jos.

The lawmaker said the Military and all the security agencies deserve the prayers of the Church and all Nigerians to enable them succeed in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities effectively.

He said: “I will urge the Church to continue to pray for our Armed Forces especially those deployed to the war front and all the areas they are securing, because the challenges are enormous, so that God will help them to better perform and discharge their Constitutional responsibilities which is to secure the citizens”.

