News

Gyang to Church: Pray for soldiers in war front to succeed

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos Comment(0)

Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang has urged the Church to continue to pray for the Nigerian soldiers deployed to war front to succeed in discharging their constitutional responsibility of securing the citizens.

 

Sen. Gyang who is also the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence stated this on Saturday in Jos during the funeral of former Director of Military Intelligence Nigerian Army, Late Maj. Gen. Dung Mwanta Chong, at the Living Faith Church, Bukuru Jos.

 

The lawmaker said the Military and all the security agencies deserve the prayers of the Church and all Nigerians to enable them succeed in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities effectively.

 

He said: “I will urge the Church to continue to pray for our Armed Forces especially those deployed to the war front and all the areas they are securing, because the challenges are enormous, so that God will help them to better perform and discharge their Constitutional responsibilities which is to secure the citizens”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Alfred Olajide emerges Coca-Cola Nigeria new managing director

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Alfred Olajide as its new Vice President and Managing Director for its Nigeria Operations following a reorganisation of The Coca-Cola Company’s global leadership structure.   According to a statement announcing the new managing director, Alfred Olajide is replacing Yebeltal Getachew, whose tenure ended December 31st, 2020.   Alfred Olajide brings […]
News

Govs meet over post-#EndSARS, security

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Nigerians governors will meet on Wednesday to discuss the post-#EndSARS protest and the general security situation in the country.   The meeting, which will be the 21st virtual meeting of the state chief executives, according to statement from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat, will tackle the issues arising from Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) palliatives, […]
News

Police deploy 800 personnel in Ondo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as counting of votes yet to commence hours after voting The Police Command in Ondo State has deployed no fewer than 800 personnel to monitor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in the state. Police Public Relations Officer Tee-Leo Ikoro disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the venue of the primary election […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica