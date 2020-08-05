News

Gyang to El-Rufai: End southern Kaduna killings

Posted on

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Istifanus Gyang, yesterday called on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to bring to an end the ongoing killings in the southern part of the state Gyang while speaking with journalists in Jos, said the madness in southern Kaduna must be stopped and the perpetrators brought to book.

The senator, who represents Plateau North senatorial district in the National Assembly, called on Governor El-Rufai to work with members of National Assembly from his state towards finding a lasting solution to the lingering crisis in the southern part of his state. According to him, his colleagues from southern Kaduna had every reason to cry out over the way and manner their constituents were being hacked to death by suspected herders and armed men that were rampaging villages and communities in the state for weeks unchallenged. Gyang said: ‘’As a leader, Governor El-Rufai should feel the pain of what southern Kaduna people are going through at the moment and not to be engaging them in war of words over the unfortunate situation.’’

Gyang whose constituents went through such harrowing experiences recently in Plateau State, tasked the Kaduna State government to join hands with the Federal Government to move security forces into the troubled communities in southern Kaduna to restore law and order before the situation gets out of hand.

