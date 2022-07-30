H1’ 2022: FBN Holdings grows pre-tax profit by 45% to N66bn

FBN Holdings Plc. has declared a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N66 billion in the first quarter of 2022, indicating a 45per cent increase from the N45.2 billion it recorded in the corresponding period in 2021. This figures are contained in an unaudited Financial Statements for the Halfyear ended 30th June, 2022, released by the company on Friday, adding tha its Profit After Tax (PAT) rose by 48.6 per cent to N56.5billion from N38.1billion in the corresponding period of last year. The document added that the company also grew gross earnings by 22.4 per cent to N359.2billion from N293.4billion in H1’ 2021.

Key extracts of the unaudited financial statements show that operating income rose 21.7per cent to N273.5billion from N224.7billion in H1 2021 Similarly, it (the document) stated that net-interest income increased by 47.3 percent to N152.9billion from N103. 8billion in the corresponding period of last year and that non-interest income, however, dropped marginally by 0.2 per cent to N120.6 billion as against N120.9 billion in H1’ 2021.

Furthermore, the financial statements show that the company’s total assets grew by 6.6 per cent to N9.53trillion from N8.93trillion in the corresponding period of last year, while customer deposits increased by 7.8 per cent to N6.30trillion from N5.85trillion in December 2021. Group Managing Director, Nnamdi Okonkwo, said: “FBNHoldings continues to demonstrate resilient performance despite the challenging operating environment with an impressive improvement in revenue and profitability. For the half year 2022,gross earnings and profit before tax grew by 22% y-o-y and 45% y-o-y to N359.2 billion and N65.7 billion respectively.

Furthermore, we continue to see good progress across our performance metrics, which remain in line with our focus on driving sustainable growth. “The Group remains committed in its transformation drive, which has resulted in stronger balance sheet and better asset quality with non-performing loans closing at 5.4% at H1 2022. “Similarly, risk management capability remains robust across the Group supporting the drive for enhanced earnings for sustainable capital accretion. During the period, cost to income ratio remained flat y-o-y despite the inflationary and currency pressure, as we continue to focus on optimising overall efficiency.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...