H1: AXA Mansard records 62% drop in profit

AXA Mansard Plc has recorded a 62 per cent decrease in profit after tax at the end of the second quarter performance. The result shows a profit after tax of N0.87 billion from N2.29 billion in June 2021. While its operating expenses rose by 10 per cent to N4.87 billion, from N4.41 billion in June 2021, the profit before tax of N1.30 billion, however, reflected a 59 per cent decline from N3.16 billion recorded in June same year.

The gross written premium rose by 21 per cent to N44.97 billion in June 2022, from N37.18 billion in June 2021. The company in a statement said that the net premium income rose by 31 per cent to N22.75 billion, from N17.42 billion in June 2021, while investment and other income rose by 94 per cent to N2.42 billion, from N1.24 billion in June 2021.

The underwriter also explained in the financial report that the company’s total assets of N119.78 billion indicated an increase of 15 per cent from N104.06 billion as of December in the same year.

Mrs Ngozi Ola-Israel, the Chief Financial Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance, while commenting on the financial performance of the company, said: “We delivered doubledigit revenue growth of 21 per cent YoY from N45.1 billion to N37.2 billion and 31 per cent YoY net premium income growth from 17.4 billion to 22.7 billion in the first half of the year despite tough macroeconomic conditions, particularly in the second quarter of the year.

“We remained strongly focused on the disciplined execution of our portfolio growth ambitions by delivering eight per cent, 68 per cent and 21 per cent growth on our P&C, Life and Health businesses respectively.”

Also speaking on the financials at the end of the first half of 2022, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Insurance, Kunle Ahmed, said: “Despite the business environment’s challenges, the performance reflects the dynamism and focus on identifying new growth areas in the markets, strengthening partnerships and refining distribution strategy as we grew revenues by 21 per cent.”

