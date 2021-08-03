H1: Banks import $2.78bn capital into Nigeria –NBS

Deposit money banks (DMBs) imported a total of $2.78billion capital into the country in the first six months of this year, findings by New Tele graph show.

This represents a 61.09 per cent ($4.37billion) decline from the $7.15billion total capital imported by the lenders in the corresponding period of 2020.

According to the Nigerian Capital Importation Q1&Q2’21 report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) late last week, the total value of capital importation banks into Nigeria in Q2’21 stood at $875.62million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $1.91billion in the first quarter of 2021.

This represents a decrease of -54.06 per cent compared to Q1’21 and -32.38 per cent decrease compared to the second quarter of 2020.

This means that DMBs imported a total of $2.78billion capital into the country in the first half of 2021 New Telegraph’s analysis of the report indicates that it follows the established pattern of DMBs with significant foreign ownership accounting for the bulk of capital imported by lenders.

Specifically, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc led the pack in terms of capital importation by lenders into Nigeria in Q2’21 with $310.21million.

This accounted for 35.43 per cent of the total capital inflow in Q2’21. It was followed by Standard Chartered and Citibank with $282.37million and $94.15million respectively.

This means that lenders with significant foreign ownership accounted for $686.05million (78.4 per cent) of the total capital importation during the period.

Top Nigerian lender, Zenith Bank occupied the fourth position with $51.40million ahead of the pan African lender, Ecobank, which imported $38.32million capital in Q2’21.

Other lenders that also imported significant amount of capital during the period include Union Bank of Nigeria ($29.59million), GTBank ($25.79million), First Bank of Nigeria ($14.69million) and FCMB($12.71million).

Further analysis of the NBS data shows that of the 27 banks that the bureau provided numbers for, 13 imported capital into the country in Q2’21, while 14 did not.

Analysts note that lenders such as Stanbic IBTC, Standard Chartered Bank and Citibank Nigeria Limited, consistently account for the bulk of capital imported into the country as a result of foreign entities’ significant stake in them.

For instance, Stanbic IBTC is a member of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s biggest bank by assets, which is based in South Africa.

Also, the NBS report shows that the United Kingdom- where Standard Chartered Bank has its headquarters- again emerged as the top source of capital investment in Nigeria in Q2’21 with $310.26million.

South Africa was in second place in terms of sources of capital investment in Nigeria during the period with $212.39million while the United States-where Citibank has its headquarterswas third with $83.41million.

However, the aspect of the NBS report that has elicited reactions from analysts is the sharp drop in total value of capital importation into Nigeria in the first six months of this year compared with the corresponding period of 2020.

For instance, commenting on the NBS data , analysts at CSL Research attributed the decline in capital importation into Nigeria in the first six months of this year to “foreign investors’ risk aversion towards naira assets and weak confidence due to FX liquidity crunch.”

They stated: “Portfolio investments remained the largest component of capital imported, averaging c.52 per cent, over the past five years. Inflows from this segment declined 43.4 per cent q/q.

The poor outturn was largely driven by weakened inflows into the Money market (-44.1%), the largest portfolio inflow destination. “This indicates that foreign investors will rather await clarity on FX repatriation and capital flows than take advantage of carry trade opportunity. T

he significant decline in foreign inflows into the bonds market is unsurprising, as this has been the trend following Nigeria’s exclusion from the JP Morgan Government Bond Index- Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) and the Barclays Emerging Markets Local Currency Government index in Q4 2015 and Q1 2016, respectively.”

In addition, the analysts noted that the -49.6 per cent q/q drop in foreign direct investment reflects the large infrastructural deficit in the country as well as challenges, such as policy reversal and inconsistency and lack of major macroeconomic reforms, like the full implementation of fuel and electricity subsidy removal.

They pointed out that in the 2020 World Bank Ease of Doing Business report: “Nigeria ranked 131 out of 190 countries, well below Ghana (118) and Egypt (114) which are now seen as viable alternatives for long term capital flows.”

They further stated that “the narrative will likely remain the same for foreign investors, as measures restricting FX repatriation continue to undermine confidence and prevent the free flow of capital.

However, a likely issuance of Eurobond and continued recovery in crude oil prices are expected to support FX liquidity, given the CBN leeway clear outstanding FX backlog.”

