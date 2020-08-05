H1: FCMB Group records 26% rise in profit

FCMB Group Plc has again proved its resilience and capability to deliver outstanding performance and returns to customers and shareholders going by the half year results of the financial institution released recently. A statement made available to New Telegraph said for the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Group’s profit before tax (PBT) rose by 26 per cent to N11.1 billion compared to N8.8 billion in the corresponding period in 2019. Profit after tax increased by 29 per cent Year-on-Year to N9.7 billion.

This translates to a return on average equity (RoAE) of 9.4 per cent and earnings per share of 49 kobo, a Year-on-Year improvement of 16 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively. FCMB Group is a holding company divided along three business groups; Commercial and Retail Banking (First City Monument Bank Limited, Credit Direct Limited, FCMB (UK) Limited and FCMB Microfinance Bank Limited); Corporate & Investment Banking (the Corporate BankingDivision of the Bank, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and CSL Stockbrokers Limited) as well as Asset & Wealth Management (FCMB Pensions Limited, FCMB Asset Management Limited and FCMB Trustees Limited).

The half year results also showed that the group recorded an increase in gross revenue by nine per cent to N98.2 billion as against N89.8 billion for the same period last year. Net interest income equally rose by 17 per cent for the first half of 2020 to N45.4 billion from N38.7 billion posted in the first half of 2019, while non-interest income stood at N17.5 billion, an increase of 14 per cent compared to N15.3 billion within the six months period last year. Moreover, the financial institution intensified the tempo of its strong commitment and support to the growth of businesses and the Nigerian economy in general.

For example, loans and advances grew by 29 per cent Year-on-Year and four per cent Quarter-on-Quarter to N794.6 billion. Customer deposits went up by 28 per cent Year-on-Year and 11 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter to N1.1 trillion in June 2020, implying a significant increase in confidence in the institution.

Total assets surged upward by 31 per cent Year-on-Year and four per cent Quarter-on-Quarter to N1.97 trillion as at June 2020. The Group’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.3 per cent, which is above the minimum requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Liquidity ratio was 32.2 per cent. Customer base across the Group grew by 29 per cent Year-on-Year from 5.9 million to 7.7 million.

Like this: Like Loading...