H1: FG realises N7.09bn from electronic transfer

…to miss N500bn target

The Federal Government generated N7.09 billion from Electronic Money Transfer (EMT) levy in the first six months of this year, New Telegraph has learnt. This was, however, far lower than the government’s expectation from the source. According to the 2021 budget signed by the National Assembly, government was expecting to realise N500 billion from the EMT levy this year.

The World Bank in its recent report tagged ‘Resilience through Reforms’ had also projected that Nigeria would make a total of N462 billion from the EMT levy this year. However, with the half year record, the country may have missed the projections.

The EMT levy was introduced in the Finance Act 2020, which amended the Stamp Duty Act and taps into the growth in electronic funds transfer in Nigeria. The levy is a singular and one-off charge of N50 on elec-tronic receipt or transfer of money deposited in any deposit money bank or financial institution on any type of account on sums of N10, 000 or more. The Ministry of Finance in its 2022 budget circular lamented that the low revenue from the EMT levy and other sources affected government’s implementation of the 2021 budget.

Giving details of the revenue accrued to Federal Government in the first half of the year, the ministry said: “As at June 30, 2021, FGN’s retained revenue was N2.23 trillion (67 per cent of the N3.99 trillion pro-rated budget). “The shortfall of 33 per cent is attributable to the underperformance of both oil and some nonoil revenue sources such as the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), Recoveries & Fines etc.”

Unlike the EMTL, the ministry noted that Company Income Tax (CIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections were ahead of the budget targets with N397.02 billion and N129 billion, representing 116.5 per cent and 108.2 per cent respectively of the prorated targets for the period. Based on the half year 2021 revenue performance, the ministry had slashed its projected revenue from the EMTL in the 2022 budget. According to the budget circular, the government is projecting N29.3 billion revenue from the electronic money transfer levy, which is 94 per cent reduction compared to the N500 billion projected this year.

Baking on the surplus recorded in the half year 2021, the government jerked up its revenue projection from CIT and VAT for next budget year. Accordingly, CIT was increased from N681 billion projected for this year to N909 billion in the 2022 budget while VAT was raised from N238 billion in 2021 to N316 billion in 2022. Over the years, the dwindling oil revenue has forced the Nigerian Government to become more interested in generating revenue from the nonoil sector of the economy. One of the non-oil sector revenues being explored is tax revenue, which includes the stamp duties levy.

The expansion of the scope of stamp duties levy to cover electronic transactions, section 48 of the Finance Act 2020 introduced a new section 89A in the Stamp Duty Act (SDA) to provide for the administration and collection of the Electronic Money Transfer levy (EMT Levy). Consequently, stamp duties previously charged on electronic bank transfer transactions would no longer apply.

The EMT levy is a singular and one-off charge of N50 on electronic receipt or transfer of money deposited in any deposit money bank or financial institution on any type of account on sums of N10,000 or more. The revenue derived from the EMT levy is to be shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 per cent to the Federal Government (FG) & Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the one hand, and then 85 per cent to the state governments.

Industry experts noted that the introduction of the EMT levy resolved the controversies on the relevant government agency empowered to administer and collect the stamp duties levy applicable on transfers between individuals and has also provided a basis for sharing the collection amongst the FG, FCT and the various state governments. Various states’ Internal Revenue Service were previously in contention with the FIRS over the powers to administer and collect the stamp duties levy applicable on electronic bank transfers between individuals.

