Business

H1: FG realises N7.09bn from electronic transfer

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

…to miss N500bn target

The Federal Government generated N7.09 billion from Electronic Money Transfer (EMT) levy in the first six months of this year, New Telegraph has learnt. This was, however, far lower than the government’s expectation from the source. According to the 2021 budget signed by the National Assembly, government was expecting to realise N500 billion from the EMT levy this year.

The World Bank in its recent report tagged ‘Resilience through Reforms’ had also projected that Nigeria would make a total of N462 billion from the EMT levy this year. However, with the half year record, the country may have missed the projections.

The EMT levy was introduced in the Finance Act 2020, which amended the Stamp Duty Act and taps into the growth in electronic funds transfer in Nigeria. The levy is a singular and one-off charge of N50 on elec-tronic receipt or transfer of money deposited in any deposit money bank or financial institution on any type of account on sums of N10, 000 or more. The Ministry of Finance in its 2022 budget circular lamented that the low revenue from the EMT levy and other sources affected government’s implementation of the 2021 budget.

Giving details of the revenue accrued to Federal Government in the first half of the year, the ministry said: “As at June 30, 2021, FGN’s retained revenue was N2.23 trillion (67 per cent of the N3.99 trillion pro-rated budget). “The shortfall of 33 per cent is attributable to the underperformance of both oil and some nonoil revenue sources such as the Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), Recoveries & Fines etc.”

Unlike the EMTL, the ministry noted that Company Income Tax (CIT) and Value Added Tax (VAT) collections were ahead of the budget targets with N397.02 billion and N129 billion, representing 116.5 per cent and 108.2 per cent respectively of the prorated targets for the period. Based on the half year 2021 revenue performance, the ministry had slashed its projected revenue from the EMTL in the 2022 budget. According to the budget circular, the government is projecting N29.3 billion revenue from the electronic money transfer levy, which is 94 per cent reduction compared to the N500 billion projected this year.

Baking on the surplus recorded in the half year 2021, the government jerked up its revenue projection from CIT and VAT for next budget year. Accordingly, CIT was increased from N681 billion projected for this year to N909 billion in the 2022 budget while VAT was raised from N238 billion in 2021 to N316 billion in 2022. Over the years, the dwindling oil revenue has forced the Nigerian Government to become more interested in generating revenue from the nonoil sector of the economy. One of the non-oil sector revenues being explored is tax revenue, which includes the stamp duties levy.

The expansion of the scope of stamp duties levy to cover electronic transactions, section 48 of the Finance Act 2020 introduced a new section 89A in the Stamp Duty Act (SDA) to provide for the administration and collection of the Electronic Money Transfer levy (EMT Levy). Consequently, stamp duties previously charged on electronic bank transfer transactions would no longer apply.

The EMT levy is a singular and one-off charge of N50 on electronic receipt or transfer of money deposited in any deposit money bank or financial institution on any type of account on sums of N10,000 or more. The revenue derived from the EMT levy is to be shared based on derivation and distributed at 15 per cent to the Federal Government (FG) & Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the one hand, and then 85 per cent to the state governments.

Industry experts noted that the introduction of the EMT levy resolved the controversies on the relevant government agency empowered to administer and collect the stamp duties levy applicable on transfers between individuals and has also provided a basis for sharing the collection amongst the FG, FCT and the various state governments. Various states’ Internal Revenue Service were previously in contention with the FIRS over the powers to administer and collect the stamp duties levy applicable on electronic bank transfers between individuals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Jaguar Classic to celebrate 60 years of E-type in 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Jaguar Classic will create six matched pairs of E-types to celebrate the iconic sports car’s 60th anniversary in 2021: the E-type 60 Collection.   Each pair of E-type 60 Edition cars pay tribute to two of the oldest and most famous Jaguar E-types of all: ‘9600 HP’ and ‘77 RW’, which played pivotal roles in […]
Business

NSE erases previous day’s loss, gains N24bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed on the positive rout to upturn previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 23 gainers against 16 losers to close the market breadth positive. Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 69.01 […]
Business

COVID-19: Australia braces for biggest postwar deficit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s budget is set to plunge into its biggest deficit since World War Two this year as the coronavirus crisis knocks the country into its first recession in three decades and forces policymakers to roll out hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus. Although Australia has managed the pandemic better than most developed nations, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica