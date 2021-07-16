H1: Financial transactions across e-platforms hit N123trn

June records highest at N23trn

Growing consciousness boosting cashless policy

Electronic transactions over the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement Systems Instant Payment (NIP) recorded massive growth in the first six months of this year as Nigerians spent N123 trillion over the platform. This represents 101 per cent growth when compared with N60.9 trillion recorded in the same period of last year.

While COVID-19 was said to have sparked a massive embrace of electronic payment last year, the huge increase in the use of the channels this year, as witnessed between January and June even without any lockdown or movement restriction, indicates a growing culture of e-transaction across the country. A breakdown of the six months transaction value showed that bank customers transacted deals valued at N18.5 trillion over the NIBSS platform in January.

In February, the value of transactions stood at N18.3 trillion while it rose to N22 trillion in March. In April, the NIP transactions value was N20.6 trillion while it hit N20.7 million in May. In June, transactions valued at N23 trillion were recorded on the electronic platform. The increase in value was a reflection of the surge in the volume of deals which also rose by over 103 per cent from 770 million recorded in halfyear 2020 to 1.5 billion in the same period this year. The NIBSS Instant Payments (NIP) is an accountnumber- based, online-realtime Inter-Bank payment solution developed in the year 2011 by NIBSS.

It is the Nigerian financial industry’s preferred funds transfer platform that guarantees instant value to the beneficiary. According to NIBSS, over the years, Nigerian banks have exposed NIP through their various channels, that is, internet banking, bank branch, Kiosks, mobile apps, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), POS, ATM, etc. to their customers. NIBSS data for 2020 showed that the value of the NIP transaction grew by 50 per cent last year to N158.1tn from N105.2 trillion in 2019. This was even as the volume of deals increased by 77 per cent from 1.14 billion in 2019 to 2.03 billion in 2020.

Meanwhile, NIBSS data for Point of Sales (PoS) transactions also showed sustained growth as deals valued at N3 trillion were recorded between January and June. Compared with N2 trillion recorded in the same period last year, the channel recorded 50 per cent growth. The monthly breakdown shows that transactions valued at N489.2 billion were carried out over the PoS terminals across the country in January. In February, the value of PoS deals stood at N468.9 billion, while the figure rose to N531.4 billion in March. In April, the value of PoS deals stood at N507 billion, while 503 billion was recorded in May.

The PoS channel recorded transactions valued at N503 billion in June. The volume of transactions for the six months stood at 462 million, a massive growth compared with 278 million recorded in the same period last year. The transactions were carried out over 638,980 active terminals deployed by merchants across the country. This also showed that additional 179,690 new terminals were deployed in the last six months as the number of deployed machines stood at 459,290 as of December 2020.

However, there is still a gap between the number of registered PoS and the number of deployed machines. According to NIBSS, 976,900 PoS were registered as of June this year, which showed that a total of 337, 920 terminals are either yet to be deployed or have become inactive. Meanwhile, an expert in the payment industry has called for more innovation in the e-payment system to limit contacts. Speaking recently at the American Business Council Economic Update in partnership with Mastercard, Principal/Divisional Lead at Mastercard Advisors (Sub-Saharan Africa), Bola Asiru, noted that the changes in payment patterns also stems from a rising consciousness that limiting contacts with cash will not be sufficient if payment cards still have to be handled by different parties before payment is made. In the bid to limit contact, “businesses need to adapt their strategic plans to add value to evolving consumer needs,” Asiru noted in his presentation during the virtual conference. “Contactless technology has proven to be an asset in a world where consumers must limit contact with cash,” he said.

