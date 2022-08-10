H1: Implications of forex policies on equity choices

As more companies list on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the common factors that contribute or shrink profit can be traced to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s foreign exchange (FX) policies and the harsh operating environment, RHODA OGUNSEYE writes

Some companies, during the half year, however, came up with innovative strategies to weather the storm, thereby recording impressive profit growth while others had a drop in profit.

Dangote Cement

Companies like Dangote Cement (DANGCEM)’s earnings slump was mainly driven by elevated cost pressures and increased interest expenses.

As a result, when annualised, the achieved EPS is below its and consensus forecasts for FY 22 by 14.5 per cent and 20.9 per cent. Dangote Cement Plc’s production costs rose by 17 per cent to $760 million from $651 million.

This resulted in a 10 per cent profit drop to $406 million from $452 million. The Chief Executive Officer, Michel Puchercos, noted that it was a ‘very volatile’ global environment and increased energy costs.

It, however, increased its sales by 17 per cent year-on-year to $1.9 billion in the first half of 2022 from $1.63 billion in the first half of 2021. The group increased its cement sales volumes by 26 per cent to 15mt, including a 33 per cent increase in Nigeria to 9.9mt there.

Business direction Puchercos said: “Our business model remains robust, thanks to the prudent and flexible approach we have taken across our operations. Our continuous focus on efficiency, meeting market demand and maintaining our costs leadership drives our ability to consistently deliver superior profitability and value to all shareholders.”

Also, Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc’s unaudited results for the period ended June 30, 2022, showed a N577 million drop in its profit after tax to N203 million, from N980 million it recorded in 2021. The Group’s profit before tax is slowed to N254 million from N925 million in 2021. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) dropped to six kobo from 23 kobo in 2021.

The total operating profit slipped to N1.38 billion from N3.24 billion in 2021.

Caverton

Commenting on the results, Caverton’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bode Makanjuola, said that the company faced tremendous financial and operational headwinds in the first half of the year, which necessitated the need for the management and the board of Caverton to urgently review the company’s management structure and business portfolio as a Group.

Expert’s view

According to Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE)’s Half Year Economic Review, the biggest concerns of economic players in the first six months of the year include the following: High and increasing energy cost: Investors across sectors in the economy are concerned about the high and increasing energy costs especially the cost of diesel which has gone up by over 300 per cent, the cost of aviation fuel, which has gone up by another 300 per cent, the cost of gas, which has increased by over 100 per cent.

The cost of PMS is still moderately tolerable because of the subsidy regime that is still currently being provided by government. The frequent collapse of the national grid makes it even more difficult for many businesses to continue to sustain their operations, creating serious business sustainability concerns among investors. Costs have also become elevated, profit margins are being eroded, purchasing power are weakened and business sustainability is at risk.

The cost of transportation has reached unprecedented levels, especially the cost of haulage, because of the escalating cost of diesel.

It also has to do with acute scarcity of forreign exchange and currency depreciation as many businesses have suffered serious dislocations as a consequence of foreign exchange liquidity challenges, volatility and the depreciation of the currency. These have severely affected businesses across all sectors of the economy.

Costs of operation and production have gone up from between 30 and 100 per cent as a result of the exchange rate crisis. Output have declined significantly in many industries because of the challenges of accessing raw materials due to the scarcity of foreign exchange.

Many players in the economy now resort to the patronage of the parallel market at very prohibitive cost, at very little access exist on the official window.

Exchange rate

The sharp depreciation of the exchange rate and the parallel market, which is over 300 per cent, has worsened the profitability of investments.

The capacity to retain employment and the capacity to create new jobs have been greatly endangered because of the foreign exchange crisis. The dysfunctional foreign exchange policy has negatively impacted foreign direct investment, foreign portfolio investment, as well as other capital inflows into the country. The multiple exchange rates and the huge parallel market premium in the forex market remain major downside risks to investment growth and attraction of foreign capital into the economy.

This has continued to weaken the supply side of the foreign exchange market. The inability of foreign investors to repatriate their profits and dividends as well as incomes have created considerable perception, reputational and country risk issues for the Nigerian economy.

All of these have been responsible for the sharp decline in the capital importation in recent years. Also, CBN’s recent increase in Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) would also tell on company’s performance going forward.

OPS’ position

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, in its position paper in July 2022, said the increase in MPR had widened the journey farther away from the preferred single digit interest rate regime. It is not manufacturing friendly considering the myriad of binding constraints already limiting the performance of the sector.

MAN is, therefore, concerned about the ripple effects of this decision and its implications for the manufacturing sector that is visibly struggling to survive the numerous strangulating fiscal and monetary policy measures and reforms.

Consequently, manufacturers are hopeful that the stringent conditionalities for accessing available development funding windows with CBN will be relaxed to improve the flow of long-term loans to the manufacturing sector at single digit interest rate.

The expectation is that MPC will ensure that future adjustments of MPR takes into consideration the trend of core inflation rather than basing decision on headline and food inflation.

This will no doubt shield the sector from the backlashes from the 14 per cent MPR, ramp up production and guarantee sustained growth in the overall best interest of the economy.

Last line

All these indicators may affect stocks performance and may bring about investors apathy and push investors to the Debt market.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...