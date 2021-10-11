H1: Interest on FG’s overdrafts gulps N587.56bn

…got N4.9trn from the CBN last year

Interest payment on Federal Government’s borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through Ways and Means Advances (WMA), amounted to N587.56 billion in the first half of this year, according to the government’s Budget Implementation Report for Q2 and H1’21.

Specifically, the report shows that Interest payment on Ways and Means Advances amounted to N311.96 billion in Q2’21. The FG has, however, not disclosed how much was spent on servicing the overdrafts it got from the CBN in the previous quarter.

The report stated: “Total Debt Service in the first half of 2021 stood at N2,020.17 billion, higher than the prorated sum of N1,662.19 billion by N357.98 billion (21.54 percent). Interest on Ways and Means during the period amounted to N587.56 billion.

The sum of N935.46 billion was used for domestic debt servicing, a differ ence of N156.29 billion (14.32 percent) from the prorated half year projection, while ₦497.15 billion was spent on external debt servicing during the period under review.”

It further said: “Total Debt Service in the second quarter of 2021 stood at N900.02 billion indicating an increase of N68.93 billion (8.29 percent) above the N831.10 billion projected for the quarter. Interest payment on Ways and Means amounted to N311.96 billion during the period.

A total of N322.75 billion was used to service FGN domestic debt during the quarter. This indicates a difference of N223.13 billion (40.88 percent) below the quarterly estimate.”

WMA is a temporary loan facility used by the central bank to finance the government in periods of temporary budget shortfalls subject to limits imposed by law.

According to Section 38 of the CBN Act, 2007, the regulator may grant overdrafts to the Federal Government in respect of temporary deficiency of budget revenue at such rate of interest as the apex bank may determine.

The Act states: “The total amount of such advances outstanding shall not at any time exceed five per cent of the previous year’s actual revenue of the Federal Government.

“All advances shall be repaid as soon as possible and shall, in any event, be repayable by the end of the Federal Government financial year in which they are granted and if such advances remain unpaid at the end of the year, the power of the bank to grant such further advances in any subsequent year shall not be exercisable, unless the outstanding advances have been repaid.”

The CBN’s Monetary, Credit, Foreign Trade, and Exchange Policy set of guidelines released in September 2020, stated that WMA shall continue to be available to the Federal Government to finance deficits to a maximum of 5.0 per cent of the previous year’s actual collected revenue.

Although New Telegraph could not confirm the exact value of the Federal Government’s indebtedness to the apex bank as of September 30, 2021, financial experts estimate that it could be slightly over N15trillion.

Analysis of data obtained from the CBN shows that FG’s borrowing from the apex bank surged from N856.33billion in December 2015 to N2.23trillion in December 2016. It increased to N3.31trillion and N5.41trillion in 2017 and 2018 respectively. At the end of 2019, the government’s total borrowing from the CBN had jumped to N8.72trillion

