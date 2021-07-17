H1: Investments in Fixed Income, Currencies markets hit N92trn

A review of investment activities in the Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC) markets on the platform of the FMDQ Exchange, in the first half period of 2021, showed that investors splashed N92.05trillion on the various instruments offered in the market, with transactions on OMO bills accounting for about 25 percent of total market turnover. BAMIDELE FAMOOFO reports.

In six months, the Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC) markets on the platform of the FMDQ Exchange recorded a turnover of N92.05trillion as investment in the juicy and short- term yielding OMO bills emerged biggest contributor to gross turnover with N22.7trillion. Investors have continued to embrace investment instruments in the money market due to favourable yields it offers at the moment as opposed to what is obtainable in the equities market where appetite for investment has suffered a setback since the beginning of 2021. Analysis of activities showed that investment in OMO bills peaked in first quarter with total investment amounting to N16.56trillion compared with about N6.14trillion recorded in the second quarter ended June 2021. A further review indicated that the highest turnover for OMO was achieved in February at N6.6trillion. The figure in February represents an increase of N2.64trillion or 40 percent over N3.96trillion turnover achieved in January. Though investment activities recorded a drop in March, a turnover of N6.0trillion was achieved. Meanwhile a significant drop was recorded in turnover in second quarter with April recording a 45 percent drop at N3.26trillion compared to N6.0 trillion achieved in March. OMO bills turnover further dropped to N1.1trillion in May but increased slightly to N1.77trillion in June. Repurchase agreement/buy-backs were the second largest contributor to market turnover at N21.11trillion as June recorded the biggest turnover of N5.39trillion. Activities in this segment of the market were more favourable in the second quarter of the year with a turnover of N12.07trillion. Investment started on a moderate note in January with N2.6trillion but it moved higher in February with N3.31trillion exchanging hands among investors before slowing down to N3.13trillion in March. April however recorded a spike at N3.55trillion but dropped to N3.13trillion in May. The repurchase agreement/buybacks business however recorded the biggest turnover in the review period in June with turnover standing at N5.39trillion representing 72 percent increase or N2.26trillion compared to N3.13trillion achieved in the preceding month of May. With N13.04trillion, the foreign exchange (forex) market emerged third largest contributor to total market turnover in the market in the first six months in 2021. The month of May recorded the largest turnover in the forex market with investors staking N3.63trillion as activities in the market peaked in the second quarter of the half year period. A total of N8.03trillion was recorded as turnover in the forex market in second quarter as against N5.01trillion achieved in first quarter.

Q1 in retrospect

It would be recalled that turnover in the markets recorded a positive growth month- on- month (MoM) in the first three months in 2021 as against consistent decline witnessed in a larger part of the financial year 2020. The decline in 2020, according to financial analysts, was driven by the downturn in economic activities both in the global and domestic economy triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. As economies began opening gradually, activities in the market is seen to have started recorded slight increases. But despite the increase in activities recorded the headwinds plaguing the market lingers. Towards the end of 2019, the Federal Government of Nigeria separated the bills (T. bills and OMO bills). The rates of T. bills have been on a steady decline with rates as low as 1.15% recorded in August 2020. Treasury bills fell to record lows in 2020, because of increased demand for government instruments owing to a flight to safety by both institutional and retail investors. Also, the slim investment opportunities in the domestic market pushed yields to depressing levels. Meanwhile, total market turnover in first quarter of 2021 stood at N50.32trillion compared with N75.64trillion re-corded in the same period in 2020. Year-on-year, turnover declined by 33.5 percent. Breakdown of market turnover performance in 2021 suggests that investors’ confidence keep growing by the day as their investment in the market increased from N13.03trillion in January to N17.74trillion in February, representing increase of 36 percent. Turnover in March stood at N19.55trillion, an increase of 10.2 percent compared with N17.74trillion achieved in February.

June in summary

The secondary treasury bills market remained bearish as the average yield rose by 48bps to settle at 6.58 percent at the end of June. The CBN conducted a T-bills auction, offering N187.90billion across the benchmarks. The auction received a total subscription of N1.05tn while the apex bank allotted N373.45billion across maturities, implying a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.82x. The 364-day bill recorded the highest subscription worth N1.01trillion while offer and allocation were N148. 18billion and N350.01billion (bid-tocover ratio of 2.88 xs) in that order. Trailing the 91-day bill saw a total of N26.26billion in subscription with the offer and allocation at N10.15bn and N8.93bn respectively, representing a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.94 xs. Lastly, the 182-day instrument recorded N19.47 total subscription while the offer and allotment were N29.52billion and N14.51billion in that order, implying a bid-to-cover of 1.34 xs. The stop rates at the last auction remained unchanged at 2.00 percent and 3.50 percent for the 91-day and 182-day notes respectively while the stop rate for the 364-day note slightly fell to 9.15 percent from 9.40 percent in the previous auction. The OMO market saw sell-offs as average yields rose by 18bps to close at 9.87 percent at the end of June. At the primary market, the CBN offered a total of N80.0billion which was oversubscribed at N207.00bn, repre-senting a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.16x. Across tenors, the instrument with the longest maturity saw the highest buying interest, with both subscription and offer standing at N167.73billion and N50.00billion respectively representing a bid-to-cover of 4.19x. Meanwhile the mid-dated instrument saw a subscription of N25.28billion with an offering of N15.00billion representing a bid-to-cover of 1.86x. Lastly the instrument with the shortest maturity received a subscription of N14.00bn compared to an offering of N15.0billion with a bid-to-cover of 1.17x. The stop rates were maintained at 7.00 percent, 8.50 percent and 10.10 percent respectively across tenors. “In July, we expect to see a moderately bullish performance in the money market especially at the long end of the curve as we believe that yields have peaked and investors would attempt to lock in on attractive yields,” experts hinted.

Outlook

Financial experts are of the opinion that the year 2021 will be a year of transition and gradual recovery for the Nigerian economy, despite concerns that the low yields in the fixed income environment will unlikely change. The scale of fiscal/quantitative easing in response to the COVID-19 crisis was unprecedented both for global economies and the domestic economy in 2020. G-20 countries’ fiscal packages are estimated at more than $10trn, while for the Nigerian economy debt stock as of Q3 2020 was $84.57bn with total external debt accounting for 37.82% of the total debt stock and domestic debt 62.18% of the total debt. Maintaining fiscal deficits and the elevated levels of public indebtedness may pose serious challenges down the line for the FGN bonds market. However, for the corporate bonds and commercial papers (CPs), there is headroom for improvement in 2021. In the pre-COVID years, the yields from fixed income instruments were in double digits, however, going forward, that may not be the case for the fixed income market. To enhance yield for the FGN bonds and treasuries, investors may consider investing in longer-term instruments and slightly extend the duration of these instruments. Also, risk-tolerant investors may consider focusing on assets that will do well during periods of rising inflation such as real estate, commodities, and equities i.e., equities recorded a performance of +50.03% in 2020. Investing in fixed income products is subject to certain risks including the interest rate and inflation. Analysts believe the equity market is likely to outperform the fixed income and currency market in 2021, although the market is very volatile. To navigate volatility, government bonds, and CPs of companies with good fundamentals and brand reputation may provide the most efficient buffer against equity volatility.

