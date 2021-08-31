Business

H1: Kenya Airways records improved performance

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Despite the devastating effects of COVID- 19 resulting in depressing half year results, one of Africa’s biggest airlines, Kenya Airways, has recorded improved performance to a similar period in the prior year.

 

This was disclosed on Thursday when the carrier released its financial results for the six-month period ended June 2021, at a virtual investor briefing.

 

The Group’s total revenue during the period reduced by nine per cent to Kshs. 27,354 million.

 

The reduction is due to the cessation of domestic scheduled operations in the month of April 2021, as well as travel restrictions, and lockdowns due to a surge in virus cases in key domestic and international markets, including UK, India, China,  UAE and the U.S. Prior to the pandemic, the carrier flew to over 40 African destinations.

 

Currently the airline operates in 40 international destinations and two domestic routes with significantly reduced frequencies of approximately 65 per cent as compared to 2019. COVID-19 restrictions on travel by various states remain the biggest challenge.

 

In addition, the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines in the African continent remains low, with less than two per cent of Africans having received the vaccine, while in other markets, high vaccination levels have allowed progressive reopening of their economies.

 

The current upsurge, coupled with the continent’s low vaccination rates, has contributed to low passenger traffic from Africa to other markets like Europe who have issued  or extend stringent travel restrictions on travellers from African countries in a measure to prevent the spread of the new COVID-19 variants.

 

As a result, a total of 0.8 million passengers were uplifted during the first half of 2021, a 20 per cent decline in comparison to a similar period in the previous year.

Though passenger revenue declined by 17 per cent to Kshs. 20,230 million, cargo revenues went up by 60 per cent due to strong focus on freighter operations.

 

The Group has been able to uplift an increased 500 tonnes monthly, showing its cargo division’s outstanding agility in adapting its operations to provide air freight services in this new environment. Kenya Airways’ Board Chairman Michael Joseph says, “During the period, the company’s main focus was, and still is cash conservation.

 

The company has exploited opportunities of raising much needed revenue through passenger charters and ramped up cargo operations. Other initiatives undertaken by management include partnerships with other airlines, lease rentals re-negotiations, payment plans with suppliers and partial deferment of staff salaries.”

 

According to IATA, Q1’21 results show that the start of the year was still very weak for the airline industry, as virus outbreaks paused air travel recovery in many important markets.

 

Faced with long recovery prospects, diminishing revenue occasioned by reduced demand in passenger business, and increased costs due to tighter health and safety measures, the business focus for the rest of 2021 will be ensuring the survival and the rebound of the company.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

AXA-Mansard targets N48bn premium

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    AXA-Mansard Insurance Plc has projected to achieve N48.012 billion gross premium written for the fourth quarter ending December 2020. In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the insurance firm also projected N7.59 billion as profit after tax and N9.17 billion as profit before tax for the period. AXA […]
Business

Banks cleared N246.62bn cheques in May

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Deposit money banks in the country cleared cheques valued at N246.62 billion in May, this year, latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) shows. The figure is N2.92 billion more than the value of cheques(N2.43 billion) cleared by DMBs in the previous month. The NIBSS’ data also indicates that the total […]
Business

Emiefele: Stimulating economy via focused agric, real sector financing

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

As the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, turns 60 today, TONY CHUKWUNYEM writes on the policies that the apex bank under his leadership has spearheaded to enable the country break from its oil dependency Given that before his appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica