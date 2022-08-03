H1: Kwara revenue agency generates N18bn

Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) generated the sum of N18.036 billion to the coffers of the state government in the first half of 2022, marking a N2 billion leap from revenue collection of N16 billion for half year 2021. This was disclosed in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, by the Executive Chairman of the KW-IRS, Mrs Shade Omoniyi, adding that the Agency had concluded its 2021 staff appraisal and promotion exercise, with the promotion of 332 staff, while 235 Staff also benefited from the step upgrade.

The beneficiaries, according to the Executive Chairman, include 16 senior staff and 316 junior staff of the Service. According to her, the gesture was in recognition of the contribution of the staff to the overall achievement of the Service, particularly in the actualisation of the 95.61 per cent of the Agency’s 2021 budget, a feat that was the highest target hit since the Agency was established in 2016. She said: “The Service has also been able to achieve N18.036 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) collection for the State in the half year of 2022, a N2 billion leap from revenue collection of N16 billion for half year 2021.

“This milestone is an attestation to the effort of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration in rewarding performance and ensuring that conducive work and business environment are in place and a Kwara of everyone’s dreams can become a reality. “As a Service, we are resolute in our bid to continuously prioritise Staff welfare in all ramifications; develop an extensive training plan for all, with focus on relevant areas as they affect our operations, better service delivery, support a work life balance and continuous review and improvement on the appraisal process.”

