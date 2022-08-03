Business

H1: Kwara revenue agency generates N18bn

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) generated the sum of N18.036 billion to the coffers of the state government in the first half of 2022, marking a N2 billion leap from revenue collection of N16 billion for half year 2021. This was disclosed in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, by the Executive Chairman of the KW-IRS, Mrs Shade Omoniyi, adding that the Agency had concluded its 2021 staff appraisal and promotion exercise, with the promotion of 332 staff, while 235 Staff also benefited from the step upgrade.

The beneficiaries, according to the Executive Chairman, include 16 senior staff and 316 junior staff of the Service. According to her, the gesture was in recognition of the contribution of the staff to the overall achievement of the Service, particularly in the actualisation of the 95.61 per cent of the Agency’s 2021 budget, a feat that was the highest target hit since the Agency was established in 2016. She said: “The Service has also been able to achieve N18.036 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) collection for the State in the half year of 2022, a N2 billion leap from revenue collection of N16 billion for half year 2021.

“This milestone is an attestation to the effort of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration in rewarding performance and ensuring that conducive work and business environment are in place and a Kwara of everyone’s dreams can become a reality. “As a Service, we are resolute in our bid to continuously prioritise Staff welfare in all ramifications; develop an extensive training plan for all, with focus on relevant areas as they affect our operations, better service delivery, support a work life balance and continuous review and improvement on the appraisal process.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Total records revenue shrink as profit dips to N2.244bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Total Nigeria Plc (TNPLC) has recorded 30 per cent shrink in revenue for the financial year 2020. The leading petroleum marketing company, which stated this in its unaudited financial statement for the year ended December 31, 2020, added that its profit dipped two per cent to N2.244 billion in 2020.   The unaudited financial statement […]
Business

Experts’ lamentations over 40m Nigerian charcoal users

Posted on Author SUCCESS NWOGU reports

The quest to have clean energy and environment in Nigeria appears to have received a setback following a report by the United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) that 40 million Nigerians are engaged directly in fuelwood collection and charcoal production. SUCCESS NWOGU reports the alarms raised by stakeholders and professionals   The Chairman […]
Business

Cost pressure dents Meyer Paints’ 2020 financials

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Save for the profits realised from the disposal of its building, high operational cost weighed on Meyer Paints Plc’s 2020 earnings. CHRIS UGWU writes   The business operational environment has remained turbulent in Nigeria, especially for the manufacturing sector, due largely to the effect of international oil price fluctuations and yet to be resolved infrastructural […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica