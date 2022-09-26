H1: Nigeria’s debt service to World Bank, others gulped N194.6bn

Nigeria paid a total sum $278.63million, (approximately N194.6 billion) to service debts owed the World Bank and other multilateral financial institutions in the first six months of this year, latest data released by riftthe Debt Management Office (DMO) shows.

According to the actual external debt service payments data for April –June 2022, published by the DMO last week, the country spent the sum of $105.23million in the second quarter of this year servicing debt owed the following MFIs: International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA), which are both part of the World Bank group; the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD); the African Development Bank; the Africa Growing Together Fund (AGTF), the African Development Fund (ADF); the European Development Fund (EDF); the Arab Bank the Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB).

Specifically, the data indicates that Nigeria paid the sumsof $7.12millionand$75.18 million to service debts owed the IBRD and the IDA respectively in Q2’22.

In its external debt service payments data for January – March 2022, the DMO had put the amount used to service debt owed the IDA and other MFIs in the first three months of the year at $173.40million.

This means that the country spent a total of $278.63million to service debts owed MFIs in the first half of 2022. New Telegraph’s analysis of the DMO’s data shows that the country’s external debt stock rose by 19.71 per cent to $40.06billion in June 30 2022, from $33.47billion in the corresponding period of last year.

The data also shows that debt owed to multilateral lenders, such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the African Development Bank, stood at $19.16billion as of June 30, 2022 and accounted for 47.82per cent of Nigeria’s external debt stock duringtheperiodunderreview.

However, the DMO data indicates that Nigeria’s indebtedness to the MFIs stood at $18.37billion as of the end of June last year, which accounted for 54.88 per cent of the country’s external debt stock ($33.47billion) in the first half of 2021.

Further review of DMO data shows that Nigeria spent $2.12 billion to service its external debt in 2021, representing 37 per cent increase from $1.56 billion spent in 2020. Similarly, the $1.3 billion that the countryspent on external debt service in H1’21, represented 72 per cent increase from the $755.38 million it spent in H1’20.

According to the statement issued by the DMO, last week, Nigeria’s total public debt stock, representing the domestic and external debt stocks of the Federal Government and the thirty-six State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was N42.84 trillion ($103.31 billion) as at June 30, 2022, compared with N41.60 trillion ($100.07 billion) for March 30, 2022. The agency put the country’s total external debt stock andtotaldomestic debtstockas of June 30 2022 at $40.06 billion (N16.61 trillion) and N26.23 trillion ($63.24 billion) respectively.

New Telegraph had reported that the “FGN 2023 Budget Call circular,” released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, last month, indicates that the Federal Government plans to spend N6.3trillion on debt servicing for the 2023 fiscal year.

TheN6.3trillionearmarked for debt servicing, represents 74.6per cent of the N8.46 trillion revenue that the government has projected it will need to fund the 2023 budget and 31.93 percent of the N19.76 trillion projected total expenditure.

The circular stated: “In accordance with the 2023 – 2025 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the aggregate FGN revenue available for budget (includingGOEs-Government- Owned Enterprises-) for fiscal year 2023 is projected at N8.46 trillion (15.1% or N1.51 trillion less than the 2022 Budget), while the aggregate expenditure level is projected to be N19.76 trillion (inclusive of N1.68 trillion for GOEs, N40.52 billionforgrants/donorfunded projects and N1.77 trillion for multi-lateral / bi-lateral loan funded projects).

“This aggregate expenditure is made up of Statutory Transfers of N722.11billion, Debt Service of N6.31 trillion, Sinking Fund of N247.73 billion, N1.20 trillion to service borrowings from CBN and Recurrent (non-debt) expenditure of N8.52 trillion. A total of N6.15 trillion (inclusive of N779.31 billion for GOEs) is provided for personnel and pension costs.”

“The N6.31 trillion in respect of Debt Service is made up of N3.295 trillion for Domestic Debt, N1.20 trillion for service on Ways & Means (borrowings from CBN) and N1.814trillionfor ForeignDebt. Additionally, N292.7 billion is provisioned for Sinking Fund to retire maturing loans.”

