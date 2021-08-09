H1: Six banks earn N93.70bn in fees, commissions

FCMB, Sterling lead Tier 2 segment

e-payment transactions jumped by 82% in Q1

Six deposit money banks in the country raked in a total of N93.70 billion in net fee and commission income in the first six months of this year, a 29.26 per cent improvement over the N72.49 billion that the lenders earned in the corresponding period of 2020, findings by New Telegraph show.

The DMBs are five Tier 2 lenders- First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Union Bank, Sterling Bank, Unity Bank and Wema Bank- as well as Tier 1 financial institution FBN Holdings. Nigerian banks derive their fee and commission income from account maintenance charges, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) charges, fees from other electronic banking channels, letters of credit commission, remittances fees, card-based fees, fees from brokerage commission and financial advisory fees, among others.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the unaudited H1’21 financial statements released by the six lenders show that, among the Tier 2 lenders, FCMB led the pack as it reported net fee and commission income of N12.934billion for the first six months of this year, compared with N9.688billion in the corresponding period of last year.

It was followed by Sterling Bank, which reported net fee and commission income of N8.368billion in H1’21 as against N5.305billion in the same period of last year.

Union Bank followed closely with net fee and commission income of N6.590billion in the first half of this year compared with N5.058biliion in the corresponding period of 2020.

Wema Bank also reported growth in its net fee and commission income to N5.365billion in the first six months of this year from N3.145biliion H1’20.

Similarly, Unity Bank’s net fee and commission income increased to N3.07billion in the first half of 2021 from N2.54billion in the corresponding period of last year.

For FBN Holdingsthe country’s only Tier 1 lender, that had released its unaudited H1’21 financial statements as at the time of this report- net fee and commission income for the period printed at N57.373billion compared with N46.752billion in the first half of last year.

Analysts note that with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introducing policies aimed at compelling lenders to seek new business away from treasury bills and Federal Government bonds, DMBs have in recent years increasingly turned to generating income from digital channels such as, POS terminals, mobile applications, USSD channels and online banking.

Besides, the Covid-19 crisis also accelerated epayment adoption in the country as many Nigerians now shun banking halls and prefer carrying out electronic transactions in order not to contract the virus.

For instance, in its H1’21 financial statement, Union Bank stated that “Non-Interest Income up by 22 per cent driven largely by growth in net fees and commission income by 30 per cent YoY (from N6.6bn to N5bn).

Contribution of Non-Interest Income to revenue continues to trend upwards (37% in H1’21 vs. 28% in H1’20).”

Also, FCMB noted in its H1’21 financial statement that “Non-Interest Income increased 18% QoQ due to a 22 per cent increment in Net Fees and Commissions, despite a 35 per cent drop in brokerage commissions.”

According to latest data released by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the value of electronic payment transactions in the country jumped by 82 per cent to N65.6 trillion in the first quarter of this year, from N36.02 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020.

Specifically, the NIBSS data on the four major epayment channels- Point of Sales (PoS), NIBSS Instant Payment (NIPs), Mobile Interscheme and NIBSS Electronic Transfer (NEFT)- shows that the surge was driven by a 80 per cent Yearon- Year increase in volume of transactions to 54.07 billion in Q1’21 from 30.04 billion in Q1’20.

The figures further indicate that banks’ income from e-payment increased by 52 per cent, to N53.4 billion in Q1’21 from N35.2 billion in Q1’20.

