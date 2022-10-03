H1: Tier 1 banks’ assets rise 7.79% to N47.53trn

Lenders account for 73% of banking industry total assets

Total assets of Nigeria’s five Tier 1 deposit money banks increased by 7.79 per cent to N47.53trillion as at the end of June 2022, from N44.09 trillion at the end of December 2021, the lenders’ H1’22 results show.

Given that in her personal statement at the penultimate meeting of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate at the apex bank, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, disclosed that banks’ assets rose to N65.48trillion in June 2022 from N53.64trillion in June 2021, it means that the Tier 1 lenders accounted for about 73 per cent of the industry’s total assets as at H1’22.

The country’s first tier lenders are Access Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), United Bank for Africa (UBA) and FBN Holdings.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the lenders’ H1’22 financial statements, shows that Access Bank maintains its position as the largest bank in the country in terms of assets, as its audited results, for the period ended 30 June 2022, put its total assets at N13.20 trillion, which is 12. 51 per cent more than total assets of N11.73trillionthatthelender reported in its FY’21 financial statements.

It was followed by Zenith Bank with total assets of N10.12trillion as at the end of June 2022, compared with the N9.45 trillion the lender posted for FY’21. Also, FBN Holdings’ unaudited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2022, shows that total assets rose by 6.6percenttoN9.53trillionfrom N8.93trillion as at December 31 2021.

Similarly, UBA’s audited results for the period ended June 30, 2022 indicate that it grew its totalassetstoN8.99trillionfrom N8.54 trillion at the end of last year.T heauditedH1’22resultsof GTCOshowthatitstotalassets increasedtoN5.69trillionfrom N5.44 trillion at the end of 2021.

Analysts note that despite the impact of the Covid-19 crisis and challenges of a difficult business environment, Nigeria’s banking industry total assets have sustained an upward trajectory in the last few years.

For instance, published financial statements show that whereas the Tier 1 banks grew theirtotalassetsby6.49percent toN39.93trillioninH1’21, theassets increasedby7.79 percent to N47.53trillioninthefirsthalf of this year.

Data obtained from the CBN also indicates that the total assets of the country’s lenders, which stood at N34.59 trillion at the end of December 2017, jumped by 71.26 per cent (N24.65trillion) toN59.24trillion asof theendof December2021.

Indeed, the banks’ total assets growth trajectory was not affected by the Covid-19 crisis as it surpassed forecasts by Fitch Solutions Group (FSG), whichcitedthepandemicasits reason forrevising its 2020 forecast for Nigeria’s total banking asset growth to N44.2 trillion for that year.

