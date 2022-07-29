Business

H1: Transcorp Hotels delivers impressive performance with N14.99bn

Transcorp Hotels Plc (“Transcorp Hotels” or the “Company”) (NGX: TRANSCOHOT) has announced results for the half year ended June 30, 2022, sustaining its impressive performance since its 2021 recovery. The top hospitality company, a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc. (Transcorp Group), reported a revenue growth of 71 per cent to end the half year ended June 30, 2022, with N14.99 billion from N8.77 billion revenue during the same period in 2021.

Profit before tax grew to N2.37 billion in HY 2022 from a loss of N110.74 million during the same period in 2021. Occupancy averaged at 79 per cent at the hotel’s flagship property, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, during the first half of the year, as the global economy continues to open and travel, and tourism recovery continues.

This is a massive improvement on the previous year when the hotel recorded an occupancy rate of 54 percent over the same period. Dupe Olusola, Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels, while commenting on the results, noted that Transcorp Hotels Plc’s properties in Abuja and Calabar remained the first-choice destination for high-profile guests, catering to guests from all over the world for any travel need including business and leisure. “We have delivered an excellent performance in the first half of the year. We are constantly innovating and tailoring our services to the needs of our guests.

“We are particularly proud of the spectacular performance in our domestic tourism and leisure segment despite the recovery in our International Business Traveller (IBT) and Group Business Segments. Our IBT and Group business segments have continued to recover and contribute significantly to our growth. This is a testament to our commitment to continually create value for our customers and stakeholders in line with our corporate mission.

 

