News Top Stories

H1: Zenith Bank posts N117bn pre-tax profit

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Zenith Bank Plc has announced its audited results for half-year ended 30 June 2021, recording positive growth across key financial metrics despite a challenging macroeconomic environment exacerbated by COVID 19.

 

According to the financial results presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the Group recorded a growth in profit before tax of three per cent from N114 billion reported in H1’20 to N117 billion in H1’21.

 

The Group also recorded a nine per cent growth in noninterest income from N116 billion in June 2020 to N127 billion in June 2021. Overall, the significant reduction in interest expense by 26 per cent and growth in non-interest income by nine per cent culminated in improved profitability.

 

The Group’s retail journey continues to deliver positive results as retail deposits grew by N38.2 billion from N1.72 trillion to N1.76 trillion year-todate (YTD). Savings balances grew marginally by two per cent YTD to close at N1.18 trillion from N1.16 trillion as at December 2020.

 

The drive for increased retail deposits and a low-interest yield environment helped reduce the cost of funding from 2.2 per cent to 1.3 per cent in the current period. Operating expenses grew by 10 per cent YoY, but growth remains below the inflation rate, while the Group improved its Earnings per Share (EPS) which grew two per cent from N3.30 to N3.38 for the half-year ended June 2021.

 

The Group also increased total customer deposits by eight per cent to close the period at N5.77 trillion, demonstrating growth in the market share. Total assets grew marginally to N8.52 trillion as at 30 June 2021 from N8.48 trillion recorded as at December 31, 2020.

 

Despite the pandemic induced challenges and the challenging operating environment, the Group grew its risk assets as gross loans were up by three per cent YTD, from N2.92 trillion to N2.99 trillion.

 

This was conservatively achieved at a low Non-Performance Loans (NPL) ratio of 4.51 per cent (FYE 2020: 4.29%) and a reduced cost of risk of 1.3 per cent (June 2020: 1.8%). Prudential ratios such as liquidity and capital adequacy also remained above regulatory thresholds at 69.9 per cent and 22.0 per cent, respectively.

 

Analysts note that despite the continued prevalence of COVID-19, there is cautious optimism that the global economy will continue to recover as vaccination programmes are intensified.

 

For instance, on the domestic economy, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 5.01 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, and the inflation rate, which peaked in March 2021 at 18.17 per cent, is gradually trending down (currently at 17.38 per cent as at July 2021).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Nigeria records 132 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria has recorded 132 new cases of the coronavirus. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Monday via its official Twitter handle. Of the new cases, 52 were recorded in Lagos, 27 in Gombe, 17 in Plateau, 10 in Kwara, 9 in Enugu, and Ogun State. Katsina state recorded 3 new […]
News

Gov to FG: Ban cattle movement, open grazing

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday re-echoed his call on the Federal Government to ban open grazing and the migration of herders from the North to the South. He insisted that only this will end crisis and guarantee peace between farmers and herders in the South- West. Ganduje stated this during a stakeholders’ […]
News

US House Speaker will require members to wear masks to be recognized

Posted on Author Reporter

  House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Tuesday said masks would be a requirement for members in the chamber as the number of coronavirus cases – and related deaths – rise throughout the U.S. On the House floor, the speaker said members would not be recognized if they were not properly wearing their face coverings – and recognition would be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica