H1’20: Tier 1 banks pay N57.5bn income tax

The five Tier 1 lenders in the country paid a total N57.5 bilion in income tax to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the first half of this year, findings by New Telegraph show. The amount is 24.45 per cent (N14.07 billion) less than the total sum of N71.6 billion income tax the deposit money banks (DMBs) paid in the corresponding period of 2019.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the banks’ financial statements for H1’20 indicates that with the exception of Access Bank, the other first tier lenders spent less on income tax in the first six months of 2020 compared with what they paid in the same period of last year.

Nigeria’s first tier lenders are, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank),Access Bank, FBN Holdings and United Bank for Africa (UBA). A breakdown of the results shows that GT Bank paid the most income tax of N15.4 billion from a pre-income tax profit of N109.7 billion.

This is N1.2 billion less than the N16.7 billion the lender paid as income tax in the same period of 2019. It was followed by Access Bank, which paid income tax of N13.3 billion from a pre-income tax profit of N74.3 billion. The amount is 19.66 per cent more than the N11.09 billion, which the lender paid as income tax in H1’19. UBA reported reduced income tax of N12.7 billion from a profit before tax of N57.1 billion in the first half of this year, which is N837 million less than the N13.5 billion it reported as income tax in the corresponding period of last year. Also, at N10.3 billion, Zenith Bank’s income tax for H1’20 from a pre-income tax profit of N114.2 billion is 54.82 per cent less than the N22.8 billion that the first tier lender paid as income tax in the same period of 2019. Similarly, FBN Holdings paid income tax expenses of N5.8 billion from a profit before tax of N41.4 billion in H1’20.

This amount is 22.7 per cent less than the N7.5 billion the Tier 1 lender paid as income tax in the corresponding period of last year. Under Nigerian laws, the Compa- Tony Chukwunyem The five Tier 1 lenders in the country paid a total N57.5 bilion in income tax to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in the first half of this year, findings by New Telegraph show. The amount is 24.45 per cent (N14.07 billion) less than the total sum of N71.6 billion income tax the deposit money banks (DMBs) paid in the corresponding period of 2019.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the banks’ financial statements for H1’20 indicates that with the exception of Access Bank, the other first tier lenders spent less on income tax in the first six months of 2020 compared with what they paid in the same period of last year.

Nigeria’s first tier lenders are, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), nies Income Tax (CIT) rate is 30 per cent for large companies (companies with annual turnover of N100 million and above), assessed on a preceding year basis (i.e. tax is charged on profits for the accounting year ending in the year preceding assessment). Analysts believe that a reduction in income tax paid by DMBs could pose a challenge to fresh efforts by the Federal Government to boost revenue generation.

As part of efforts to ensure that the fate of the nation’s economy is no longer primarily determined by developments in the international oil market, government, through the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), introduced several initiatives in the last few years aimed at improving tax revenue collection.

The final performance result in revenue collection for the first three months of this year released by the FIRS showed that the service set a new record by raking in N1.2 trillion in Q1’20, a 15 per cent increase for the quarter, compared to the Q1’19 collection figure of N1.04 trillion. Specifically, the FIRS revenue collection report indicated that Companies Income Tax (CIT) increased by 152 per cent to N102,610,369,777.73 in Q1’20 compared to N40,696,980,658.52 for Q1’19.

However, financial experts point out that Nigeria’s tax-to- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio, representing the total amount of tax collected as a proportion of GDP (the value of the country’s goods and services), continues to hover around six per cent, which is relatively low when compared to other developing economies. For instance, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Nigeria’s tax to GDP ratio of six per cent is lower than South Africa’s 29 per cent, Ghana 18 per cent, Egypt 15 per cent and Kenya 18 per cent. Also, a 2018 World Bank report revealed that only 19 million Nigerians paid federal or state taxes.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Mission Chief to Nigeria, Jesmin Rahman, said in July this year that “Nigeria has one of the lowest revenue levels globally and much lower than peers in sub-Saharan Africa and other oil exporters.”

According to experts, the major reason for Nigeria’s low revenue levels is not caused by the rate of tax being collected, but the inability of the government to effectively widen the tax net. Rahman said: “Before you go about raising taxes, we need to first make sure that we collect everything that is collectible. At the moment, Nigeria has a very low tax efficiency rate.”

Like this: Like Loading...