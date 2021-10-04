News Top Stories

H1’21: Nigeria spends N532.8bn on external debt servicing

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

…recently raised $4bn through Eurobonds

  • Rate hikes to increase country’s debt burden

 

 

Nigeria spent a total of N532.80 billion on foreign debt servicing in the first six months of this year, representing a 29.86% year-on-year decline compared to N759.60 billion  spent in the corresponding period of 2020, findings by New Telegraph show.

 

According to latest data obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO), $299million (N122.7billion at an exchange rate of N410.3) was spent on external debt servicing in Q2’ 2021 as against N410.1 billion in the previous quarter.

 

New Telegraph’s analysis of the DMO’s latest data  on external debt servicing indicates that commercial loans had 53 per cent with a cost of $157,012.17, multilaterals had 35 per cent with a cost of $103,732.70, and bilateral had 13 per cent with a cost of $38,220.88.

 

Specifically, a breakdown of the country’s external debt stock as at the end of the Q2’2021 showed that multilateral debt (from World Bank Group and African Development Group) led the list of Nigeria’s creditors with a share of 54.88 per cent. It was followed by commercial debt (from Eurobonds and Diaspora Bonds) with a share of 31.88 per cent. Bilateral debts (from China, France, Japan, India and Germany) had a share of 12.70 per cent.

 

The DMO numbers also show that Nigeria’s total external debt stock rose from N12.47trillion as of March 31 to N13.71trillion as of June 30, indicating an increase of N1.24trilion or 9.94 per cent.

 

Further analysis of the data indicates that of Nigeria’s total public debt stock, which stood at N35.47trillion as of June 30, 2021, external debt stock made up 38.66 per cent while domestic debt stock made up 61.34 per cent of the total public debt stock.

 

Analysts note that Nigeria recently raised the sum of $4 billion through Eurobonds, thus further fuelling concerns about the country’s surging public debt.

 

New Telegraph reports that in a recent article, the Chief Executive Officer, Economic Associates, Dr. Ayo Teriba, cautioned the DMO against issuing interest-paying commercial bonds, as this represents: “An unnecessary and avoidable drain on our (Nigeria’s) hard-earned revenue, even if we have the revenue in abundance.”

 

The respected economist contended that all the arguments and suggestions on how Nigeria can curb its rising public debt put forward by supporters and critics of the Federal Government: “Fail to address the primary portfolio management problem at issue- the urgent need to reduce or eliminate interest payments on existing debt stock through wholesale replacement of expensive commercial bonds in FG portfolio with interest-free commercial bonds that now abound at home and abroad.”

 

According to him: “Insinuating that debt costs will increase as debt stocks increase is flawed because debt costs could well decline as debt stocks increase if government choses more efficient debt types, the most efficient in the current global environment being interest-free commercial bonds.”

 

Dr. Teriba further stated: “Nigeria should aggressively restructure its debt portfolio by replacing interest paying commercial bonds with interest-free commercial bonds on a wholesale basis to drastically reduce or eliminate the N4.9 trillion annual av

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tinubu: I want 50,000 youths drafted into security agencies

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, yesterday said that he meant to seek the recruitment of 50,000 youths into the Nigerian Army, not the 50 million he had earlier said. Tinubu said in a statement that his earlier demand for the recruitment of 50 million soldiers was an “accidental verbal […]
News Top Stories

Consider our victims of insurgency in your humanitarian assistance –Miyetti Allah urges FG, Borno govt

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa Maiduguri

The Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Alhaji Abba Kawu has called on the Borno State and the Federal Government to consider its displaced members of in their humanitarian assistance, pointing that many of their members have also lost their cattle and means of livelihood as a result […]
News

Thousands march in Tokyo to protest Myanmar coup, biggest Japan demonstration so far

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thousands of mostly silent demonstrators paraded through central Tokyo on Sunday in protest against the coup in Myanmar, many carrying photos of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi in what organisers said was the largest such march in Japan to date. More than 4,000 took part in the protest, organisers said, streaming through the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica