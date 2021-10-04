H1’21: Nigeria spends N532.8bn on external debt servicing

…recently raised $4bn through Eurobonds

Rate hikes to increase country’s debt burden

Nigeria spent a total of N532.80 billion on foreign debt servicing in the first six months of this year, representing a 29.86% year-on-year decline compared to N759.60 billion spent in the corresponding period of 2020, findings by New Telegraph show.

According to latest data obtained from the Debt Management Office (DMO), $299million (N122.7billion at an exchange rate of N410.3) was spent on external debt servicing in Q2’ 2021 as against N410.1 billion in the previous quarter.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the DMO’s latest data on external debt servicing indicates that commercial loans had 53 per cent with a cost of $157,012.17, multilaterals had 35 per cent with a cost of $103,732.70, and bilateral had 13 per cent with a cost of $38,220.88.

Specifically, a breakdown of the country’s external debt stock as at the end of the Q2’2021 showed that multilateral debt (from World Bank Group and African Development Group) led the list of Nigeria’s creditors with a share of 54.88 per cent. It was followed by commercial debt (from Eurobonds and Diaspora Bonds) with a share of 31.88 per cent. Bilateral debts (from China, France, Japan, India and Germany) had a share of 12.70 per cent.

The DMO numbers also show that Nigeria’s total external debt stock rose from N12.47trillion as of March 31 to N13.71trillion as of June 30, indicating an increase of N1.24trilion or 9.94 per cent.

Further analysis of the data indicates that of Nigeria’s total public debt stock, which stood at N35.47trillion as of June 30, 2021, external debt stock made up 38.66 per cent while domestic debt stock made up 61.34 per cent of the total public debt stock.

Analysts note that Nigeria recently raised the sum of $4 billion through Eurobonds, thus further fuelling concerns about the country’s surging public debt.

New Telegraph reports that in a recent article, the Chief Executive Officer, Economic Associates, Dr. Ayo Teriba, cautioned the DMO against issuing interest-paying commercial bonds, as this represents: “An unnecessary and avoidable drain on our (Nigeria’s) hard-earned revenue, even if we have the revenue in abundance.”

The respected economist contended that all the arguments and suggestions on how Nigeria can curb its rising public debt put forward by supporters and critics of the Federal Government: “Fail to address the primary portfolio management problem at issue- the urgent need to reduce or eliminate interest payments on existing debt stock through wholesale replacement of expensive commercial bonds in FG portfolio with interest-free commercial bonds that now abound at home and abroad.”

According to him: “Insinuating that debt costs will increase as debt stocks increase is flawed because debt costs could well decline as debt stocks increase if government choses more efficient debt types, the most efficient in the current global environment being interest-free commercial bonds.”

Dr. Teriba further stated: “Nigeria should aggressively restructure its debt portfolio by replacing interest paying commercial bonds with interest-free commercial bonds on a wholesale basis to drastically reduce or eliminate the N4.9 trillion annual av

