H1’22: Financial institutions boost economy with N1.35trn

Insurance sector records minimal input

Banks and other financial institutions, excluding insurance, contributed N1.35 trillion to Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first half of this year, up by 22.77 per cent from N1.10trillion in the corresponding period of 2021, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.

New Telegraph’s analysis of “Nigerian GDP Report Q2’22,” released by the NBS last Friday, indicates that banks and other financial institutions, excluding insurance, contributed N696.87 billion to the country’s real GDP, in the first quarter of 2022, compared with N655.22 billion in Q2’22.

This means that in the first six months of the year, the sector contributed a total of N1.35trillion to Nigeria’s real GDP.

According to the report, insurance contributed N165.29billion to the nation’s real GDP in H1’22.

The report stated: “The Finance and Insurance Sector consists of the two subsectors, Financial Institutions and Insurance, which accounted for 89.10 per cent and 10.90 per cent of the sector respectively in real terms in Q2’22.

“As a whole, the sector grew at 29.90 per cent in nominal terms (year-onyear), with the growth rate of financial institutions at 31.63 per cent and 17.28 per cent growth rate recorded for insurance. “The overall rate was higher than that of Q2’21 by 31.76 per cent points and lower by 2.39 per cent points than the preceding quarter.

“Quarter-on-Quarter growth was -5.19 per cent. The sector’s contribution to the overall nominal GDP was 3.63 per cent in Q2’22, higher than the 3.21 per cent it represented a year previous, and lower than the contribution of 3.80 per cent it made in the preceding quarter.

“Growth in this sector in real terms totaled 18.48 per cent, higher by 20.96 per cent points from the rate recorded in the 2021 second quarter and down by 4.76 per cent points from the rate recorded in the preceding quarter. Quarter-on-Quarter growth in real terms stood at -5.96 per cent.

“The contribution of Finance and Insurance to real GDP totaled 4.25 per cent, higher than the contribution of 3.72 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2021 by 0.54percentpoints, andlower than 4.51 per cent recorded in Q1 2022 by 0.25 per cent points.”

In its report, the NBS had stated that Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.54 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2022, adding that the growth rate declined from 5.01 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, “when rapid growth was recorded following the toll the COVID-19 pandemic exacted on the economy in Q2’20.” It further stated: “The recent rising prices have adversely impacted on the second quarter 2022 performance.

The Q2’22 growth rate decreased by 1.47 per cent points from 5.01 per cent growth rate recorded in Q2’21 and increased by 0.44 per cent points relative to 3.11 per cent in Q1 2022. “However, quarter-onquarter, real GDP grew at -0.37 per cent in Q2 ’22, reflecting lower economic activity in Q2’22 than in the preceding quarter. In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N45,004,520.89 million in nominal terms.

“This performance is higherwhencomparedtothe second quarter of 2021 which recorded aggregate GDP of N39,123,713.32 million, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth rate of 15.03 per cent. The nominal GDP growth rate in Q2’22 was higher relative to the 14.99 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter of 2021 and higher compared to the 13.25 per cent growth recorded in the preceding quarter.”

A report released by the National Development Plan (NDP) earlier this year showed that the financial sector added a total of N44.2 trillion to the country’s GDP from 2017 to 2020.

According to the report, the total size of the financial services sector in 2017 was N78.10 trillion but rose significantly reaching N122.30 trillion by the year 2020, adding N4.8 trillion and N17.4 in 2018 and 2019 respectively. A breakdown of the report shows that the banking sector contributed the highest at N34.6 trillion in 2017, N37.8 trillion in 2018, N42.7 trillion in 2019 and N53.3 trillion in 2020.

It was followed by the capital market, which contributed the sum of N32.6 trillion in 2017, N31.9 trillion in 2018, N42.6 trillion in 2019 and N49.2 trillion in 2020.

Non-banking financial institutions, comprising Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), Finance Companies and Primary Mortgage Institutions (PMIs), made the least contribution to GDP during the four-year period with N10.9 trillion in 2017, N13.2 trillion in 2018 and N15 trillion and N19 trillion in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

