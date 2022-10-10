H1’22: Interest on CBN’s loans to FG rises by 21.65% to N714.74bn

Interest payment on Federal Government’s borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Ways and Means Advances (WMA) amounted to N714.74billion in the first half of this year, latest data released by the Budget Office of the Fed syrupseration shows.

The amount is N127.18billion (21.65 per cent) more than the N587.56 billion that the government paid as interest on its borrowings from the apex bank, through Ways and Means Advances, in the corresponding period of 2021.

According to the Q2’22 Q2 and H1’22 Budget Implementation Report, released by the Budget Office of the Federation over the weekend, the government’s interest payment on Ways and Means Advances in Q2’22, amounted to N365.82 billion, which the report said, did not have any budgetary provision in the review period.

Specifically, the report stated: “Total Debt Service in the first half of 2022 stood at N2,597.85 billion, higher than the prorated sum of N1,978.04 billion by N619.81 billion (31.33 percent). Interest on Ways and Means amounted to N714.74 billion. “The sum of N1,333.41 billion was used for domestic debt servicing, a difference of N52.34 billion (4.09 percent) from the prorated half year projection, while N549.70 billion was spent on external debt servicing during the period under review.” Additionally, the report said: “Total Debt Service in the second quarter of 2022 stood at N1,351.90 billion indicating an increase of N362.88 billion (36.69 percent) above the N989.02 billion projected for the quarter. This was mainly as a result of the N365.82 billion paid as interest on Ways and Means which did not have any budgetary provision in the review period. “A total of N664.73 billion was used to service FGN domestic debt during the quarter. This indicates a difference of N24.19 billion (3.78 percent) below the prorate quarterly estimate. The prorated sum of external debt service was N280.81 billion during the quarter under review. Actual external debt service payment however amounted to N321.36 billion (US$597.95 million) indicating a difference of N40.55 billion (14.44 percent) above the prorated sum.” Furthermore, the report shows that the country’s total public debt stock as at 30th June, 2022 stood at N42.85 trillion ($103.31billion), which consisted of $63.25billion (N26.23trillion ) or 61.22 percent for domestic debt while the balance of $40.06billion (N16.62trillion) or 38.78 percent was for external debt stock. In August, the Budget Office of the Federation released the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF&FSP), which showed that the Federal Government’s total borrowing from the CBN through Ways and Means Advances, hit N20 trillion (about S47billion) as of March 31 2022. The report had said at the time that the CBN’s loans to government were not included in Nigeria’s total public debt of N41.6 trillion as of March 31, 2022. It, however, stated that even if FG’s borrowing from the apex bank is added to the public debt, the country’s remains within the government’s self-imposed limit of 40per cent debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP). With data obtained from the CBN showing that the Ways and Means balance as at the end of 2021 was N17.4 trillion, it means that the balance increased by N2.6trillion in the first three months of this year. Ways and Means Advances (WMA) is a temporary loan facility used by the Central Bank to finance the Federal Government in periods of temporary budget shortfalls subject to limits imposed by law.

