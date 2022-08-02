H1’22: Seplat Energy declares $2.5 interim dividend

European Union member nations, on Tuesday, agreed to cut member states’ consumption of natural gas by 15 per cent and reduce their dependence on gas supplies from Russia, which invaded Ukraine. They also had a compromise agreement to limit the reduction for some countries.

The Czech Presidency of the EU, in a post on Twitter, confirmed the deals, adding that energy ministers who met in Brussels approved a proposal to voluntarily cut their gas usage over the next months. EU Energy ministers agreed to a proposal that all EU countries should voluntarily reduce gas consumption by 15 per cent from August 2022 to March 2023.

The 15 per cent gas reduction agreement may be binding in a supply emergency so long as the majority of EU member countries consent to it. However, member countries have agreed to exempt numerous industries and countries from the 15 cuts, which should be binding following opposition from some governments against the EU’s initial plan that it should apply to every member country.

