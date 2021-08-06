H2: LCCI expresses concern over impact of COVID-19, insecurity on GDP

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has warned the Federal Government that the re-emergence of COVID- 19 cases with attendant low vaccination could further plunder the country’s fragile GDP gains in the second half of the year.

The chamber equally stated that rising insecurity, lingering liquidity constraints in the currency market were major pointers that are expected to mar the country’s near time outlook, especially this second half of the year. President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, made this known during the mid-year economic and business outlook seminar jointly organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and PriceWaterHouseCooper (PwC) Nigeria in Lagos yesterday. Mabogunje, in her opening speech at the virtual event, pointed out that the alarming increase in COVID- 19 infection coupled with the low vaccination intake of vaccines could disrupt the first half of the year’s gains that saw a significant rebound in the volume of businesses and economic activities in the country.

According to her, economic recovery is still very slow and this can be seen in the sectoral analysis of the country’s growth performance, which indicates not too impressive trend as key sectors with the potential to facilitate economic diversification are still grappling with the lingering impacts of COVID-19 disruptions in the country.

The LCCI President explained that the third wave of COVID-19 and low vaccination could also mar the improvement in growth performance expected this year, going by the projection of reputable international financial institutions. For instance, the International Monetart Fund (IMF) and World Bank, foresee an average an annual growth rate of 2.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively for this year. She said: “As you may be aware, the first half of the year saw a significant rebound in the volume of businesses and economic activities in Nigeria following the commencement of the vaccination exercise that may slow down infection rates. “As such, the economy was able to sustain recovery in the first quarter with the growth figure of 0.51 per cent.

However, recovery from the impacts of the pandemic and other disruptions in 2020 remain fragile. “Sectoral analysis of the country’s growth performance is not also impressive as key sectors with the potential to facilitate economic diversification are still grappling with the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 disruptions.

“Nonetheless, improvement in growth performance is expected this year going by the projection of repute of international financial institutions. “For instance, the IMF and World Bank foresee on average an annual growth rate of 2.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively for this year. These projections are anchored on assumption of sustained high prices, transition to a market reflective exchange rate system, progress in vaccination and the gradual implementation of reforms in the oil sector. “However, while these sectors somehow appear realistic, factors such as rising security tensions, lingering liquidity constraints in the currency market, low vaccination rates and the absence of ways to follow through with critical reforms are major down size to the country’s near time outlook.”

