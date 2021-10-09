Haaj Silver joins forces with Bestz, promises fans new music soon

Fast-rising song writer and singer, Ajani Babatunde, otherwise known as Haaj Silver is making a big come back into the music industry after a brief hiatus.

The singer who is also joining forces with another budding singer Bestz said he had waited till this time having just completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)programme, saying the music industry should get ready.

With new contents already lined up, he hinted that he can’t wait to start unveiling his plans for his fans who have stood by him despite not being active in music for about a year.

I’m resolute about success and I’m looking forward to home coming shows and abroad as well,” Haaj Silver said.

He spoke about himself: “Ajani Babatunde, a.k.a Haaj Silver, is an ambitious and passion-driven individual, who thrives in a good environment and a passionate lover of music, who plans to bring more Grammy Award to Nigeria with my kind of tune, style and vibes.”

“The best is yet to come for me and that the sky is just the starting point in the pursuit for his career,”he said.

Like this: Like Loading...