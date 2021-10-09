Arts & Entertainments

Haaj Silver joins forces with Bestz, promises fans new music soon

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Fast-rising song writer and singer, Ajani Babatunde, otherwise known as Haaj Silver is making a big come back into the music industry after a brief hiatus.
The singer who is also joining forces with another budding singer Bestz said he had waited till this time having just completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)programme, saying the music industry should get ready.

With new contents already lined up, he hinted that he can’t wait to start unveiling his plans for his fans who have stood by him despite not being active in music for about a year.

I’m resolute about success and I’m looking forward to home coming shows and abroad as well,” Haaj Silver said.

He spoke about himself: “Ajani Babatunde, a.k.a Haaj Silver, is an ambitious and passion-driven individual, who thrives in a good environment and a passionate lover of music, who plans to bring more Grammy Award to Nigeria with my kind of tune, style and vibes.”

“The best is yet to come for me and that the sky is just the starting point in the pursuit for his career,”he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

GBENGA ADEYINKA: Joblessness due to COVID -19 made me more creative

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

At over 50 years of age, the ever-charming Gbenga Adeyinka has his name associated with comedy in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The veteran comedian holds an impeccable record of making a deliberate effort in championing the growth of comedy in the South-Western part of the country. This became the base of his conversation with YUSUFF […]
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Nomadland, Hopkins and Kaluuya share Oscars glory

Posted on Author Reporter

  Film drama Nomadland has scooped three Oscars including best picture, while British stars Sir Anthony Hopkins and Daniel Kaluuya have won acting awards. Nomadland’s Chloe Zhao made history as the first woman of colour and second woman to win best director, reports the BBC. Sir Anthony, 83, is the oldest winner of best actor, […]
Arts & Entertainments

ARIKE EYINJU ELEDUMARE: It’s good to belong to a clique in Nigerian film industry

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Akinyanju Arike Kikelomo is her name but people resonate more with calling her Eyinju Eledumare which was the name of a character she’d played in the early years of her acting career. In this interview with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, the actress discusses the significance of her surreal nickname while touching on the issue of caucuses particularly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica