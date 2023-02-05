Sports

Haaland can improve by watching Kane, says Guardiola

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland can improve by watching and learning from his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Harry Kane, manager Pep Guardiola said before the Premier League champions travel to the north London club on Sunday.

Norway’s Haaland, 22, scored his fourth league hat-trick in City’s 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, taking his tally to 25 goals from 19 games as his sensational debut season in the English top-flight continues.

But Guardiola said Haaland can develop his all-round game by studying players like Kane, who became Tottenham’s joint all-time record goalscorer on January 23.

“With Erling, one of the attributes that surprised me the most is how he is aware he can improve in many departments,” Guardiola said.

“And I’m pretty sure maybe watching Harry Kane, but not necessarily Harry, other players too, he has the will to think, ‘I can do better.’ With his age, this is the best thing he can believe. Otherwise, it would be boring.”

Kane, who has 16 league goals, scored the winner in Tottenham’s 1-0 win at Fulham on Monday to draw level with the late Jimmy Greaves on 266 goals for the club.

“Harry Kane remains one of the best strikers I have ever seen in my life,” Guardiola added. “What an exceptional player – the numbers and, more than the goals, the quality.

“That they didn’t win a title (does not mean) he is not a good player. I think he proved that.”

City came from two goals down to beat Spurs 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium last month. They are second in the league standings with 45 points, five behind leaders Arsenal, while Spurs are fifth with 36 points.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Top Five Nigerian athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the countdown to the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games begins, we take a look at the seven Nigerian Athletes that have qualified for the most anticipated sporting event of the year. Blessing Okagbare Having competed at the last three consecutive Olympic Games, Nigeria’s fastest woman Blessing Okagbare is well on her way to making a […]
Sports

UEFA League: Teenager Palmer on target as superb Man City hammer Club Bruges

Posted on Author Reporter

Riyad Mahrez scored twice and Cole Palmer got his first Champions League goal for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s side put in a superb performance to sweep aside Belgian side Club Bruges. The visitors were slick and confident from start to finish as they moved top of Group A with their second win in this […]
Sports

SEC wins CBN’s annual football competition

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR.

Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has won this year’s football competition organized by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The SEC team won the Central Bank 4-0 on penalty after a full hour play which saw both teams losing chances before regulation time.   After 90 minutes of play which the Central Bank, the most […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica