Haaland completes Man City move

Erling Haaland says he is “in the right place to fulfil his ambitions” after completing a £51.2m transfer to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

 

The 21-year-old scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund and arrives at the Premier League champions as one of world football’s most coveted forwards. He has signed a fiveyear deal until 2027 and will join the club on 1 July.

An agreement was reached for the Norway international in May after City activated the player’s release clause. “This is a proud day for me and my family,” said Haaland, the son of former City captain Alf-Inge, who played for the club between 2000 and 2003.

 

