Haaland, De Bruyne on target as Man City beat Girona

Erling Braut Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were both on target as Manchester City secured a 2-0 friendly victory over sister club Girona at the Academy Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s side took to the pitch for the first time since suffering a surprise 2-1 home defeat against Brentford in the Premier League on November 12, their final game before the World Cup break. The Spanish boss named a starting lineup mixed with both youth and experience, with De Bruyne and captain Ilkay Gundogan the only two senior City players out of 16 who returned after representing their country at the World Cup in Qatar. Goal machine Haaland, who has enjoyed a period of rest and recuperation after Norway failed to qualify for the World Cup, was also in the first XI along with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Gomez, Cole Palmer and Stefan Ortega. City made a strong start to proceedings and opened the scoring in just the fifth minute when De Bruyne intercepted a poor past out from Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga before slotting a left-footed strike from just inside the area into the bottom corner. The Premier League champions then doubled their lead in the 18th minute courtesy of a strike from none other than Haaland, who has scored a remarkable 23 goals in 18 competitive matches in all competitions since joining the club over the summer.
Related Articles
‘Osimhen is world- class striker’
Super Eagles and Napoli pointman, Victor Osimhen, has been described as a world-class player who will shine at Napoli, according to the former sports director of Belgian club Sporting Charleroi who gave him the chance to revive his career. The Super Eagles striker has overcome injuries and COVID-19 and has now netted eight goals in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Haaland can be a Man City legend – Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has challenged Erling Haaland to become a Manchester City legend after the Norway striker’s second successive hat-trick inspired a 6-0 rout of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. Haaland demolished Forest with a blistering 26-minute treble in the first half at the Etihad Stadium, just four days after he scored three against Crystal Palace. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Coach Joe Mensah: How I helped Konyegwachi, Izonritei win Nigeria’s Olympics silver medals
Coach Joe Mensah led the Nigeria boxing team to six Olympic Games, one as an assistant and five as the head coach. He told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview that corporate organisations should emulate the intervention of pay TV company, GOtv, to boost the fortunes of the game in the country. Looking at the boxing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)