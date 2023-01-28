Hacey Initiative holds media dialogue, public awareness on ending Female Genital Mutilation

A Non-Governmental Organisation NGO, Hacey Health Initiative has organised a media dialogue on public awareness to sensitize the people against the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). The programme, which cut across Ekiti, and Osun states, was tagged; “Stop Cut.” At the dialogue, which came up yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, it was stated that the practice of FGM poses great threats to the survival, development, protection and participation of the girl-child. The Ekiti state Co-rdinator of the NGO, Oluwanifemi Helen Ayeni said “the media has a vital role to play if we must win this war and eradicate the practice”. She added that part of the objectives of the programme was to “ascertain the knowledge, prevalence and contributory factors of FGM in Ekiti, Osun and Oyo states.

“To increase public awareness in FGM practice, policies and laws and possible risks associated with FGM.” Ayeni specifically noted that the media are vast tools that can be used to spread awareness and bring about positive behavioural change through sharing the appropriate contents with the public. “We organised the media dialogue to bring together media personnel to feed us on how we could partner better and through the interaction, we got how we can leverage on press releases and to focus attention on organisations that have Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) with structures in place that are already carrying out activities,” she said.

The Desk Officer, Female Genital Mutilation, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in the state, Mr. Tolulope Ayotunde Ogunniyi, also tasked the people to ensure the eradication of FGM. “Once everybody has this kind of mind, automatically, we will have a FGM-Free State and Nigeria at large.” The Communication Manager of Hacey Health Initiative, Anne Bassey, said that the media personnel have been educated on the practice of the FGM, saying that the fight to end it is real, adding that there are laws and policies that protect women and girls from violence.

