Hackers move over N2bn from Flutterwave into accounts in 28 banks

Some customers’ accounts frozen l107 accounts, including fifth beneficiaries, to be placed on lien/PND

In a report that is putting the security apparatus of Africa’s top finetech, Flutterwave, in doubt, hackers have successfully transferred over N2 billion from the unicorn into various accounts in 28 banks. According to the report by Techpoint Africa, the tech giant’s counsel, Albert Onimole, said the case had been reported to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba.

In a letter by Onimole, the hack on Flutterwave’s accounts occurred some weeks ago with the said sum initially transferred to 28 accounts in 63 transactions. According to Flutterwave, some commercial banks allowed the money to be moved to other accounts, thereby, widening the money trail. To follow up on the funds, S.A. Adedesin, Legal Officer, State CID, Panti, Yaba, filed a suit in the Magistrate Court of Lagos to support Flutterwave’s claims. The suit is between the Commissioner of Police and the affected 28 commercial banks. While there are no documents to confirm if the court has ruled in favour of the motion by the police, some people have confirmed that their accounts have been frozen in connection to the hack. Per the motion filed by Adebesin, 107 accounts, including the fifth beneficiaries of those accounts, are to be placed on lien/Post-No-Debit (PND).

With the stolen funds distributed across several accounts, which, according to tweets, may or may not have anything to do with the hack, it is not clear at this time who hacked Flutterwave. Some customers of some of the financial institutions claimed that their accounts had been frozen in relation to the incident.

