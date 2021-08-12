Business

Hackers return stolen $260m to cryptocurrency platform

Hackers behind one of the biggest ever cryptocurrency heists have returned over a third of about $600 million in digital coins they stole, blockchain researchers said on Wednesday. Poly Network, a decentralised finance platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, announced the hack on Twitter, posting details of digital wallets to which the tokens were sent. The value of the coins in the wallets was just over $600 million at the time of the announcement, according to blockchain analysts. Poly Network later urged the hackers to return the stolen funds to several of its digital addresses, saying it planned to take legal action. Blockchain forensics company, Chainalysis, said roughly $260.97 million worth of cryptocurrency was returned in a range of coins. The hackers said they perpetrated the heist “for fun” and wanted to “expose the vulnerability” before others could exploit it, according to digital messages shared by blockchain analyst firm, Elliptic and Chainalysis. The identity of the hackers was unknown, including whether a group or an individual was responsible

