Hackers steal $750,000, N120m from BA, KLM, Turkish Airlines

•Two convicted, forfeit exotic cars, houses in Lagos

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, yesterday convicted and sentenced two internet fraudsters to three years in prison for stealing $750,000 and N120 million from KLM, Turkish and British Airways. The convicts – Tobiloba Bakare and Alimi Sikiru – were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for hacking the emails of the airlines and stealing the money.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo convicted and jailed the duo after they pleaded guilty to the charges against them. The EFCC said the stolen money was laundered through First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), Sterling Bank and Polaris Bank. The EFCC prosecutor, Idris Mohammed, told the court that offences contravened Sections 411 and 328(1) and were punishable under Section 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Reviewing the facts of the case, the EFCC lawyer said that the agency had on September 2, 2020 received intelligence about suspicious transactions and money laundering, which led to an investigation by the Advance Fee Fraud Section of the commission. Mohammed said the investigation led to the arrest of one person, Kehinde Adelakun, who was convicted in October 2020.

The prosecutor told the court that Sikiru’s name and his company, Alvine First Resources Ventures, came up while investigating Adelakun, adding that he operated corporate accounts with First Bank and Sterling Bank Plc. He said: “Upon analysis of the two accounts belonging to the second defendant (Sikiru), several inflows were discovered from different companies between March and July 2020 reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities. “Further analysis of the accounts showed that there was a balance of N196,741,261.82 and N9.3 million retained in the Sterling Bank and Polaris Bank accounts of the second defendant.

“The second defendant (Sikiru), when confronted, admitted that the majority of the funds received in his accounts were from the first defendant (Bakare). “And during the interrogation of the first defendant, he admitted he was into business email compromise fraud between 2009 and 2020. “The first defendant said he hacked into the emails of KLM, Turkish Airlines and British Airways, and in the course of perpetrating the said fraud, benefitted the total sum of $750,000, while the second defendant also benefitted the sum of N120 million through his conspirator, Dayo Bamgbose, who resides in Texas, USA, but is now de-ceased.”

Mohammed further told the court that Bakare spent his loot on acquiring properties, while he retained the remaining sum in Sikiru’s account. Following the defendant’s guilty plea and the review of facts by the prosecutor, Justice Taiwo sentenced the duo to three years imprisonment and ordered that the convicts forfeit N205 million and other properties to the Federal Government. “The properties forfeited are Mercedes Benz E500; Toyota Hilux 2020 model; five-bedroom duplex on Ibrahim Beto Street, Osapa London, Lekki, Lagos; four-bedroom semi-detached duplex at Ologolo Jakande, Lekki; and a four-bedroom semidetached duplex on the Southern View Estate, Mayor Court, Chevron Alternative Road, Lekki, Lagos,” the judge ruled.

