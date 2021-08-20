Business

Hackers steal nearly $100m in Japan crypto heist

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

 

Leading Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid has been hit by hackers, with almost $100m (£73m) estimated to have been stolen.

The company announced that some of its digital currency wallets have been “compromised.”

It is the second major theft of cryptocurrencies to take place in recent days, reports the BBC.

Last week, digital token platform Poly Network was at the centre of a $600m heist.

“We are sorry to announce that #LiquidGlobal warm wallets were compromised, we are moving assets into the cold wallet,” the company said on Twitter.

So-called ‘warm’ or ‘hot’ digital wallets are usually based online and designed to allow users to access their cryptocurrencies more easily, while ‘cold’ wallets are offline and harder to access and therefore usually more secure.

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said its analysis showed that around $97m in cryptocurrencies had been taken, with Bitcoin and Ethereum tokens amongst the haul.

Liquid has said that it was tracing the movement of the stolen cryptocurrencies and working with other exchanges to freeze and recover the assets.

Founded in 2014, Liquid operates in over 100 countries and serves millions of customers around the world.

It is one of the world’s top 20 biggest cryptocurrency exchanges by daily trading volumes, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Last week, $600m was stolen from blockchain site Poly Network after a hacker exploited a vulnerability in its system.

“The amount of money you have hacked is one of the biggest in defi [decentralised finance] history,” Poly Network said.

Since then the hacker, who goes under the name of White Hat, has returned around $427m of the assets.

Liquid is not the only Japanese cryptocurrency platform to be hit by a major heist.

In 2014, Tokyo-based exchange MtGox collapsed after almost half a billion dollars of bitcoin went missing, while Coincheck was hacked in a $530m heist in 2018.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

CSR: Nigerians benefits from FCMB’s eye correctional services

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 First City Monument Bank (FCMB), in partnership with Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF) of India, has so far carried out free eye surgeries, correctional testing services and provided glasses to Nigerians under the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, tagged Priceless Gift of Sight. Out of this number, the sight of almost 17,000 visually impaired […]
Business

Estate developer tasks government on infrastructure support

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Estate Developers Limited, Dayo Babatunde, has advocated government’s support for estate developers through infrastructure provision in the country. He said doing so would open up sites for would be developers, which will ultimately make houses available.and affordable for the teeming masses. Babatunde, who stated this at a media chat […]
Business

NSE celebrates Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Ex-official national Council, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Aigboje Aig- Imoukhuede, was hosted to a digital closing gong ceremony in celebration of his years of meritorious service and contributions to the growth of the NSE yesterday. With the successful completion of demutualisation, the NSE has transitioned from a member-owned company to a company owned […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica