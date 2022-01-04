Haggui hopes for Tunisia’s success

Former Tunisian international Karim Haggui says he is hopeful that the current Carthage Eagles team will triumph at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Tunisia remains a great football nation,” the former defender told CAF. “Clubs are still present in African competitions.

There may be less success but in terms of [the] national team, we have a very good team. We are well placed in the FIFA rankings and we are also in a good position to go to the next World Cup.”

Tunisia will come up against Mali, Mauritania and Gambia in their group, with Haggui backing the team to advance into the knockout rounds and compete for a second Nations Cup title.

“We have a young group with a few experienced players,” he explained. “The group has been able to renew itself well. We don’t have a star who can win games, but a team that gets along well.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...