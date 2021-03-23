News

Hailing Britain’s ‘great spirit’, Johnson marks COVID lockdown anniversary

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday praised the “great spirit” shown by Britain in tackling COVID-19, marking a year since the first lockdown by saying everyone’s efforts had allowed the country to start “on the cautious road” to easing restrictions.
With Britain suffering one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus, Johnson has come under fire for moving too slowly last year to tackle the first and second waves of the pandemic, with some accusing him of prioritising the economy over health.
But since then, his government has overseen a successful vaccine rollout, reaching more than half of the adult population, and a cautious approach to easing the latest lockdown, prompting a recovery for him in opinion polls, reports Reuters.
“Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year – one of the most difficult in our country’s history,” Johnson said in a statement.
“We should also remember the great spirit shown by our nation over this past year. … It’s because of every person in this country that lives have been saved, our NHS (National Health Service) was protected, and we have started on our cautious road to easing restrictions once and for all.”
On March 23 last year, Johnson ordered the first lockdown to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus, telling Britain that people should “stay at home”, part of a slogan on saving lives that has become a common refrain since then.
Last month, he unveiled a roadmap to ease England’s lockdown, starting with the reopening of schools two weeks ago and ending on June 21 at the earliest when most of the restrictions will be lifted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

PDP sweeps LG poll in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has won 13 Chairmanship and 171 Councillorship seats in the local government election conducted by the state Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) on Saturday. EBSIEC chairman, Chief Jossy Eze, a lawyer who announced the results at the Commission’s headquarters in Abakaliki yesterday, disclosed that 13 political parties participated […]
News

APC youth group hails Oyetola’s visionary leadership

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

The leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing across the 30 local government of Osun State and area office have called on the party members to queue behind the present government under the watch of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the development of the state. The youths who passed a vote of confidence in the […]
News Top Stories

WTO: Kalu lauds Okonjo- Iweala’s emergence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the newly elected Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, as a thorough bred-professional, with undoubted capacity and impeccable character.   Highlighting the accomplishments of the globally renowned development economist and financial expert, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica